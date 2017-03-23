Roughly 63,400 rainbows are destined for 18 year-round lakes.
The spring opportunities are expanding, and anglers have seen an improvement in some fisheries.
Many west-side waterways have already been planted with trout.
Plants occurring Monday include Ballinger in Snohomish County with 9,051 trout; Klineline Pond in Clark County with 1,500 on top of 4,200 earlier this month; Lake Sacajawea in Cowlitz County with 7,073;
Offutt Lake in Thurston County with 4,400; and Spanaway Lake in Pierce County with 4,600.
Green Lake was planted March 13 with 10,005 trout. Another good spot is Meridian Lake in Kent, which was planted on March 15 with a whopping 8,000 trout.
Other King County lakes planted earlier this month were Alice with 1,281 trout; Beaver, 7,053; and Rattlesnake, 3,000.
In Pierce County, Kapowsin Lake got 15,000 trout on March 15; Louise, 1,000 on March 14; American, 1,650 on March 13 and 4,922 on March 6; and Steilacoom, 2,200 on March 14. Lake Lawrence in Thurston County got a hefty plant of 20,000 trout on March 14.
In Snohomish County, Gissburg Ponds was planted on March 14 with north pond receiving 506 trout and south pond getting 1,518. Others planted were Ketchum, 2,047 trout on March 15; Shoecraft, 7,073 on March 14; and Cassidy, 1,360 on March 7 and 2,115 on March 6. In Skagit County, Grandy Lake received 2,000 trout on March 10. In Island County, Lone Lake on Whidbey Island was planted on March 15 with 3,071 trout.
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|The coastal bottom-fishing has been good when the weather allows charter boats to venture across the bar for black rockfish and lingcod. Ilwaco, Westport and La Push are open through Oct. 21 for bottom-fish including lingcod; and Neah Bay is open through Oct. 21 for bottom-fish except the lingcod fishery opens April 16 through Oct. 15. State Fish and Wildlife are meeting soon to discuss possibly closing chinook fishing in the eastern Strait around Port Angeles as it nears the catch guideline threshold, and will also discuss reopening the San Juan Islands in early April or sooner. When the weather allows, the Strait from Sekiu to Port Angeles and northern Puget Sound have been fair to good for winter hatchery chinook. Slow to fair for hatchery chinook on the east side of Whidbey Island in Saratoga Pass. Hood Canal is open for salmon through April 30; and southern Puget Sound is open through June 30.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide rivers
|Spring chinook action on Lower Columbia has mostly come to a standstill due to river levels nearing flood stage and poor murky water clarity. This week only one spring chinook was checked by Oregon and Washington samplers, and effort is close to nothing. The Lower Columbia spring chinook fishery is open through April 6 for boat and bank fishing from mouth at Buoy 10 up to Beacon Rock, and bank fishing only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam. Steelhead picked up on Cowlitz at Blue Creek along with a few spring chinook. The Kalama water conditions have improved of late. Wind River up to Highway 14 Bridge and Drano Lake are open for hatchery chinook and steelhead, but this fishery doesn’t ramp up until next month. The Lewis is closed for spring chinook, but open for hatchery steelhead. Good for walleye in The Dalles and John Day pools. Slow to fair on northern coastal rivers for steelhead in Bogachiel, Calawah, Sol Duc and Hoh.
|Biting: YesRating: ★
|Statewide lakes
|The Burke Lake Trout Derby is Saturday, and fishing should be fairly good. Slow to fair for kokanee in Stevens, Sammamish, Meridian and Angle. Fair for trout at Martha, Upper Caliche, Lenice and Quincy. Slow to fair for trout at Goodwin in Snohomish County. Slow to fair for cutthroat trout in Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish. Fair to good for kokanee in Lake Roosevelt. Fair to good for lake trout and kokanee in Lake Chelan.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
