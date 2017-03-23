Roughly 63,400 rainbows are destined for 18 year-round lakes.

The spring opportunities are expanding, and anglers have seen an improvement in some fisheries.

Many west-side waterways have already been planted with trout, and roughly 63,400 rainbows are destined for 18 year-round lakes.

Plants occurring Monday include Ballinger in Snohomish County with 9,051 trout; Klineline Pond in Clark County with 1,500 on top of 4,200 earlier this month; Lake Sacajawea in Cowlitz County with 7,073;

Offutt Lake in Thurston County with 4,400; and Spanaway Lake in Pierce County with 4,600.

Green Lake was planted March 13 with 10,005 trout. Another good spot is Meridian Lake in Kent, which was planted on March 15 with a whopping 8,000 trout.

Other King County lakes planted earlier this month were Alice with 1,281 trout; Beaver, 7,053; and Rattlesnake, 3,000.

In Pierce County, Kapowsin Lake got 15,000 trout on March 15; Louise, 1,000 on March 14; American, 1,650 on March 13 and 4,922 on March 6; and Steilacoom, 2,200 on March 14. Lake Lawrence in Thurston County got a hefty plant of 20,000 trout on March 14.

In Snohomish County, Gissburg Ponds was planted on March 14 with north pond receiving 506 trout and south pond getting 1,518. Others planted were Ketchum, 2,047 trout on March 15; Shoecraft, 7,073 on March 14; and Cassidy, 1,360 on March 7 and 2,115 on March 6. In Skagit County, Grandy Lake received 2,000 trout on March 10. In Island County, Lone Lake on Whidbey Island was planted on March 15 with 3,071 trout.