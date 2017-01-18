Or stay indoors at the upcoming Seattle Boat Show and the Puyallup Sportsmen’s Show.

Virtually all fishing activities have been put on hold due to the stormy weather, but there are some options for those willing to get out of the house, including the upcoming Seattle Boat Show and the Puyallup Sportsmen’s Show.

Anglers wanting to catch salmon in central Puget Sound should hit the water sooner than later as a closure possibly looms.

Central Puget Sound — which covers an area from the Apple Tree-Kingston boundary line to the Point Wells-northern Vashon Island tip — is open daily through Feb. 28, but could close much sooner.

Through Jan. 8, the total chinook encounters by sport anglers (fish caught or released) was 78 percent. The ceiling catch is expected to be achieved by Monday, based on the average encounter of 200 chinook per week.

The season total through Jan. 1 is 864 boats with 1,554 anglers and 2,180 chinook encounters. The average retained hatchery chinook per trip is 0.1055. The overall hatchery-mark rate is 70.7 percent and the legal-size mark rate (for chinook over the 22-inch minimum size limit) is 71.4 percent.

The northern Puget Sound salmon fishery — its original opening date was Jan. 16 — has been delayed until sometime in late February or early March, which could provide additional fishing time in early spring.

The Edmonds Public Fishing Pier will remain open to salmon fishing, and specific rules can be found in the regulation pamphlet.

Other hatchery chinook fishing options are the San Juan Islands, open daily through April 30; eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, open daily through April 15; east side of Whidbey Island, open daily through April 30; south-central Puget Sound, open daily through April 30; Hood Canal, open daily through April 30; and southern Puget Sound, open daily through June 30.

Freshwater fishing

Trout in some southwest Washington lakes are an option for those itching to go fishing.

In Clark County, Battle Ground received a plant of 3,000 trout on Jan. 10, and 1,500 on Jan. 6; and Klineline got 2,200 on Jan. 10.

In Cowlitz County, Horseshoe was planted with 2,400 on Jan. 5; and Silver had a plant of 3,000 on Jan. 4.

In Klickitat County, Maryhill received 500 on Jan. 3; Spearfish had 2,000 on Jan. 3; and Rowland got 5,000 on Jan. 3.

Shows

Many folks will be heading indoors instead. The Washington Sportsmen’s Show & Sport Fishing Boat Show is Jan. 25-29 at the Puyallup Fair & Events Center. Details: www.otshows.com.

The Seattle Boat Show is Jan. 27-Feb. 4 at CenturyLink Field Event Center and South Lake Union. Details: www.seattleboatshow.com.