Or stay indoors at the upcoming Seattle Boat Show and the Puyallup Sportsmen’s Show.
Virtually all fishing activities have been put on hold due to the stormy weather, but there are some options for those willing to get out of the house, including the upcoming Seattle Boat Show and the Puyallup Sportsmen’s Show.
Anglers wanting to catch salmon in central Puget Sound should hit the water sooner than later as a closure possibly looms.
Central Puget Sound — which covers an area from the Apple Tree-Kingston boundary line to the Point Wells-northern Vashon Island tip — is open daily through Feb. 28, but could close much sooner.
Through Jan. 8, the total chinook encounters by sport anglers (fish caught or released) was 78 percent. The ceiling catch is expected to be achieved by Monday, based on the average encounter of 200 chinook per week.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
The season total through Jan. 1 is 864 boats with 1,554 anglers and 2,180 chinook encounters. The average retained hatchery chinook per trip is 0.1055. The overall hatchery-mark rate is 70.7 percent and the legal-size mark rate (for chinook over the 22-inch minimum size limit) is 71.4 percent.
The northern Puget Sound salmon fishery — its original opening date was Jan. 16 — has been delayed until sometime in late February or early March, which could provide additional fishing time in early spring.
The Edmonds Public Fishing Pier will remain open to salmon fishing, and specific rules can be found in the regulation pamphlet.
Other hatchery chinook fishing options are the San Juan Islands, open daily through April 30; eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, open daily through April 15; east side of Whidbey Island, open daily through April 30; south-central Puget Sound, open daily through April 30; Hood Canal, open daily through April 30; and southern Puget Sound, open daily through June 30.
Freshwater fishing
Trout in some southwest Washington lakes are an option for those itching to go fishing.
In Clark County, Battle Ground received a plant of 3,000 trout on Jan. 10, and 1,500 on Jan. 6; and Klineline got 2,200 on Jan. 10.
In Cowlitz County, Horseshoe was planted with 2,400 on Jan. 5; and Silver had a plant of 3,000 on Jan. 4.
In Klickitat County, Maryhill received 500 on Jan. 3; Spearfish had 2,000 on Jan. 3; and Rowland got 5,000 on Jan. 3.
Shows
Many folks will be heading indoors instead. The Washington Sportsmen’s Show & Sport Fishing Boat Show is Jan. 25-29 at the Puyallup Fair & Events Center. Details: www.otshows.com.
The Seattle Boat Show is Jan. 27-Feb. 4 at CenturyLink Field Event Center and South Lake Union. Details: www.seattleboatshow.com.
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|The next rounds of coastal razor clam digs are tentatively set for Jan. 27-28 at Copalis; Jan. 29-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 7-9 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks; and Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks. Final approval is usually made a week before each dig series, and based on marine-toxin testing. Testing is done for domoic acid — a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae — that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. Very slow for smelt jigging in Cornet Bay. Squid jigging improved off Elliott Bay piers, and the Edmonds, Des Moines, Les Davis, Point Defiance Park, Redondo and Dash Point piers.
|Biting: MaybeRating: ★★
|Statewide rivers
|The vast majority of rivers were spilling over their banks from all the heavy rainfall, putting the very few steelhead choices on hold. Once they drop, possibly by this weekend, head to Olympic coast’s Bogachiel, Queets, Quinault, Salmon, Calawah and Sol Duc. Still in a transition period between early and late steelhead stocks on the Cowlitz, where nine bank anglers had no catch this past week. Slow with just a few steelhead caught on the Lewis East Fork, Kalama and Coweeman. Sections up to the Skykomish forks and Skykomish mainstem at Cable Hole, Wallace below the railroad bridge and Sultan to Monroe as well as the Snohomish are open for steelhead through this month.
|Biting: Maybe soonRating: ★
|Statewide lakes
|Goodwin in Snohomish County was recently planted with 5,000 trout. Fair to good for cutthroat trout in Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish. The Northwest Ice Fishing Festival Derby was Saturday at Sidley Lake northeast of Oroville, and 106 anglers caught 18 fish totaling 36.3 pounds. Winner was Pete Valentine of Oroville, with a 5-pound, 8-ounce rainbow trout and a brook trout weighing 9.9 ounces. Other good ice-fishing options are Fish Lake near Leavenworth, Moses Lake, Bonaparte Lake near Tonasket, Patterson Lake near Winthrop and Roses Lake near Lake Chelan. Good for kokanee in Lake Roosevelt. Decent for lake trout in Lake Chelan.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.