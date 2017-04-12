Fishing Report

The water is still fairly high, which will likely have an effect on the success for a while.
The spring opportunities continue to blossom for razor clams, chinook and trout.
The Lower Columbia River has reopened Thursday through Monday and April 20-23 for spring chinook fishing, and catches have started to pick up.
“There was a little bit more of a bite for spring chinook on Monday, and at times it has been good at the Bachelor Island area where we saw one of the better checks so far this season,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “The Cathlamet and Kalama areas were decent, and fish are slow to show around Bonneville Dam.”
The water is still fairly high, much colder with an outflow of 400,000 cubic feet per second, which will likely have an effect on the success for a while.
From April 3 to Monday, 11,549 angler trips were made on Lower Columbia with 1,169 adult spring chinook (1,052 kept and 117 released) and 53 steelhead (35 kept and 18 released). Based on preliminary visual sampling, the upriver spring chinook comprised 62 percent of the kept catch.
The number of spring chinook counted at the Bonneville Dam fish ladder finally increased with 217 fish counted through Monday although they are still lagging behind the five-year average of around 1,600.
Razor clam lovers are digging the news on the southern coast as Long Beach — closed since last May — has reopened Thursday through Sunday during morning low tides.
Long Beach has been closed due to domoic acid — a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.
Also open during morning low tides are Twin Harbors from Thursday through Sunday; Mocrocks on Friday and Sunday; and Copalis on Thursday and Saturday.
Additional tentative digging dates during morning low tides are April 27 and 29 at Mocrocks; and April 28 and 30 at Copalis. Final approval on these digs depend on additional marine toxin testing, and will be announced about a week prior to the openings. Twin Harbors and Long Beach could be added into the mix if testing results are good.
Trout anglers don’t need to wait until the statewide lowland lakes opener on April 22-23 to hook into good catches of fish as many year-round lakes were planted on April 3-4.
In King County, Alice, 1,300 trout; Desire, 7,049; Spring, 5,000; and Twelve. In Pierce County, American, 4,210; and Spanaway, 4,000 on top of earlier plants of 17,000. In Snohomish County, Blackmans, 5,000.
In Thurston County, Black, 8,000; St. Clair, 2,700; Long, 4,250; and Pattison, 8,600. In Mason County, Island, 4,400. In Klickitat County, Maryhill, 400. In Clark County, Battle Ground, 5,653; and Lacamas, 6,000. In Clallam County, Lincoln Park Pond, 1,320 (open for youth fishing only). In Cowlitz County, Horseshoe, 33 steelhead.
Opening day for statewide lowland lakes is April 22-23.
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|Sekiu and San Juan Islands are top spots for hatchery chinook with ramp checks showing about one fish per boat. Good for hatchery chinook in San Juan Islands (open through April 30) and fair in eastern Strait off Port Angeles (open through April 15). Northern Puget Sound is open through April 15, and fair for chinook action off Port Townsend, Point No Point, Pilot Point, Possession Bar and Double Bluff off Whidbey Island. The east side of Whidbey Island, open daily through April 30, and was fair for chinook. The Stanwood Eagles Blackmouth Fishing Derby on Camano Island is April 22-23. Details: 425-308-9437. Coastal bottom-fishing is excellent when the weather allow charter boats to pursue black rockfish and lingcod. Hood Canal is open for salmon through April 30, and has been slow to fair off Misery Point; and southern Puget Sound is open through June 30.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide rivers
|Slow to fair for steelhead and spring chinook on Cowlitz. Fair for steelhead on Kalama. Wind up to Highway 14 Bridge and Drano Lake are open for hatchery chinook and steelhead, but this fishery doesn’t ramp up until later this month. Slow to fair for steelhead in Bogachiel, Calawah and Sol Duc (all open through April 30), and Hoh (open through April 15).
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide lakes
|Lakes recently planted with trout are Angle, Green, Morton, Meridian, Alice, Beaver, Rattlesnake and Louise. In Snohomish County try Ballinger and Panther. Fair for cutthroat trout in Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish. Fair to good for kokanee in Lake Roosevelt. Fair to good for lake trout and kokanee in Lake Chelan.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★★
