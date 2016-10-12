A gale warning and high surf, along with 21- to 27-foot swells at the coast, don’t bode well for razor clams digs set to begin Friday.
Anglers will need to brave the storm in the days ahead, and once it blows over there should be plenty of choices for razor clams, crab, salmon, steelhead and trout.
The coast will likely get the worst of the storms.
“It is disappointing for the opener and that is what happens in the fall and winter, but the good news is we’ve got a whole bunch of digs coming up later on,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife shellfish manager. “This (forecast) weather is not only bad, but very dangerous.”
Twin Harbors is open Friday through Wednesday; Copalis and Mocrocks will be open Friday through Sunday. Digging is allowed during evening low tides only. Ayres recommends diggers use extreme caution or just make plans to go later on.
The good news is the impending storms could stir the ocean up, and clear the beaches of marine toxins that were an issue on southern beaches like Long Beach, which is closed.
The Dungeness crab fishery reopened, and is good in Hood Canal and a section of Puget Sound north of the Hood Canal Bridge to a line from Foulweather Bluff to Olele Point.
Areas opening Saturday for crab include Neah Bay; Sekiu and Port Angeles in Strait of Juan de Fuca; San Juan Islands; Deception Pass, Hope Island and Skagit Bay; Port Susan and Port Gardner; the rest of northern Puget Sound; and central Puget Sound. Crab fishing will be open daily in all areas through Dec. 31.
Catch assessments are still being evaluated for south-central and southern Puget Sound, and the possibility of opening both will be decided at a later date.
There are plenty of options for salmon fishing, and the best areas right now are the Columbia River from below Bonneville Dam up to the Hanford Reach area.
“There are some chinook around, and last week’s catch (in Lower Columbia) was half-a-fish per boat, which is pretty decent especially for this time of the year,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “With the change in weather, a lot of the fish in places right now will be on the move.”
In the Hanford Reach area, anglers averaged 1.3 chinook per boat with an estimated 6,247 anglers catching 2,899 adult chinook and 142 jack chinook this past week.
Coho were abundant and showing up in catches on Lower Columbia below the Astoria-Megler Bridge, and coho as well as steelhead should move into tributaries soon. Water levels in smaller tributaries like Grays, Washougal and Kalama should drop first, and possibly the Cowlitz.
Thousands of trout were expected to be planted in the weeks ahead, providing good fall and winter fishing in lakes that are open year-round.
The much anticipated planting of 2,500 rainbow trout averaging 2 pounds apiece in Beaver Lake, near Issaquah, will occur next week to boost fall and winter fishing. The public boat launch site will be temporarily closed at sunset on Tuesday, then reopen at sunrise on Oct. 20, but fishing during that time will still remain open.
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|Inner Grays Harbor is fair for coho and hatchery kings. Fair to good for hatchery coho in southern Puget Sound west of a line from the southernmost point of Devil’s Head (at south end of Key Peninsula) to the eastern boundary of Tolmie State Park. Slow to fair for coho in the north end of Hood Canal. Slow to fair for chinook in San Juan Islands. Squid jigging is off and on at Edmonds Pier; from Seattle Aquarium to Pier 86; A-Dock at the Shilshole Bay Marina; Des Moines Pier; Les Davis Pier; and Waterman and Indianola piers in Kitsap County. Good for lingcod and black rockfish off Westport (open through Saturday) but boats aren’t likely to get out due to the storms.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide rivers
|Coho fishing on rivers recently opened will likely get washed out by heavy rains, but once water levels drop, head to Snohomish, Skykomish and Wallace open through Oct. 31; Skagit and Cascade are open through Nov. 30. Fair for chinook, coho and steelhead in North Fork Lewis. Good in Yakima for chinook. Slow to fair for coho on Green. Skykomish at Reiter Ponds is open for steelhead. Fair for chinook in Humptulips, and no report from Satsop and Chehalis, which are open for hatchery chinook and coho. Fair in Drano Lake for chinook and steelhead, which is closed from 6 p.m. Tuesdays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays this month.
|Biting: MaybeRating: ★
|Statewide lakes
|Jameson in Douglas County is a good bet for trout, and open through Oct. 31. Not worth the effort for coho in northern Lake Washington, but very good for cutthroat and perch in the entire lake. Fair to good for trout at Bradley in Pierce County and Goodwin in Snohomish County. Fair for trout in Roosevelt. Lake Sammamish is open for trout and all other game-fish. Good for walleye, bass and perch in Potholes Reservoir.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
