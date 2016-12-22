A filmmaker and Youtuber creates a way to get up the slopes by getting pulled and going airborne with the help of a huge drone.

Drones are being used for a wide range of purposes, from fighting wars to delivering packages. Flying humans can be added to the list.

Filmmaker and Youtuber Casey Neistat and his crew built a drone powerful enough to lift a grown man off the ground. What does the guy who made of film of himself getting pulled on a snowboard through New York City in a snowstorm do with a drone this powerful? He goes to Finland, dresses as Santa Claus and gets pulled through the streets of a small town and up surrounding slopes, of course.

Is it droneboarding or snowdroning? Whatever it is, it looks fun. Here is how they made the video: