Groomers have been hard at work keeping the hillsides in tip-top shape, and despite a brief warming trend the snow base levels at all ski areas remain solid.

An upper level high pressure system continues to push any moisture well to the north leaving the Pacific Northwest with mild spring-like temperatures, and a mix of sunshine and mostly cloudy skies.

Skiers and snowboarders should find firm and crusty snow with icy spots during the early hours of the days ahead that will turn to soft snow packed conditions later in the afternoon. There are still hidden pockets of powder at places like Mount Baker, Crystal Mountain, Alpental and Stevens Pass. The freezing level is going shoot up from 1,500 to 9,000 feet by Saturday.

A weak weather system will move over the state late Sunday with snow showers expected mainly in the North Cascades where places like Mount Baker and Stevens Pass will see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of accumulation.

Temperatures and the freezing level will drop heading into early next week with a better chance of snowfall occurring around Tuesday.

The total snowfall this season is 327 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 168 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 224 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 192 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 225 to 258 inches at the White Pass Ski Area.

Cross-country skiers have many trail choices at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Valley; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

The Paradise snow-play area at Mount Rainier National Park is open along with snowshoeing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and backcountry activity. The Henry M. Jackson Memorial Visitor Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends only, plus Feb. 20. The Longmire area is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and includes the museum and National Park Inn.

Ranger-guided snowshoe walks at Paradise are held through March 26 on weekends and holidays when the visitor center is open. Walks are conducted at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis, and begin one hour in advance of each walk at the Jackson Visitor Center. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather. Overnight winter camping is allowed in many areas of the park with a valid permit, but access depends on road conditions and snow depth. Details: www.mtrainierguestservices.com.

Other inner-tubing or sledding and snowshoeing options are the Summit at Snoqualmie tubing center (open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.); Lake Wenatchee State Park; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; Hurricane Ridge; Stevens Pass; Lower Gold Creek Basin; Lake Wenatchee State Park; Suncadia Tubing Hill near Cle Elum; Echo Valley; and sno-parks at Hyak, Oldham Pass and Lake Wenatchee.

Ranger-guided guided snowshoe walks are offered at the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and Hurricane Ridge. Snowshoe rentals are available at the Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass Resort.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday. Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 72-inch base. They have a 100 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday). The Whitefish Banked Slalom is Saturday. Deadline to register is Friday at midnight. Details: https://skiwhitefish.com/snowreport/.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (122-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb (83); Mount Seymour (89-122); Grouse (91-118); Whitewater (77-78); Mount Washington (54-70); Revelstoke (57-72); Hudson Bay Mountain (38-55); Big White (68); Sun Peaks (46-59); Silver Star (36-59); Kicking Horse (24-56); Fernie Alpine (36-67); Panorama Mountain (23-39); and Red Mountain Resort (69).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (104-121); Schweitzer Mountain (43-68); Tamarack (48-57); Sun Valley (92-118); Brundage Mountain (53-69); Bogus Basin (71-77); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle (120-136).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (88-157); Mount Bachelor (95-123); Mount Ashland (90-133); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (73); Timberline (111); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (57-68).

Upcoming slope-side events:

Unwind after a day on the slopes with Beats at Broken Tip from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday at Summit East at The Summit at Snoqualmie. DJ Indica Jones will provide the beats for those age 21 and older. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com/events/beats-broken-tip.

Check out the REI event “ALL OUT 2017” from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Saturday at the REI booth near the south side of Heather Meadows Aid Room on slopes of the Mount Baker Ski Area. Work with avalanche educators on your transceiver, probe and shovel technique. Some loaner gear will be available. Hot dogs will be on the grill from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also be sure to head up and check out the Legendary Banked Slalom Ski Race on Feb. 10-12. Details: http://www.mtbaker.us.

After a fun day on the slopes be sure to head to the Crystal Mountain Resort Big Umbrella to check out the Dancehall Days Band from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday. Details: https://crystalmountainresort.com/.

The REI event “ALL OUT 2017” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Stevens Pass Nordic Center. Learn about mountain biking, completing a competitive trail run or taking a snowshoeing class. There will also be MSR snowshoe demonstrations, avalanche safety with Northwest Avalanche Center, photo scavenger hunt, s’mores, nordic lessons and more. Access to the Nordic trails will be free during the event. After head to Leavenworth for the Timbrrr! Music Festival featuring The Thermals, Lucy Dacus, Wimps, The Dip, Crater, Sloucher, Tomo Nakayama, Down North, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Dnormaal, Ings, Genders, Lenore and Honcho Poncho. Details: https://www.stevenspass.com.

The Top of the Hill Adult Workshop is 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the White Pass Ski Area, and offers novice to expert skiers and snowboarders age 18-and-older the opportunity to improve their technique with instructional staff. The Kids’ Clinic is 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Each day offers a full day of skiing or snowboarding adventures for youth ages 5 to 12. Participants will get lunch, snacks, and a lift ticket. Cost is $95 per day or $130 for the weekend. Details: http://skiwhitepass.com/the-mountain/calendar-of-events.aspx.

The Twilight Snowshoe Trek is 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. Cost is $10, and snowshoes may be rented for $15. The Women’s Escape is Saturday with morning yoga in the lodge, coffee, lift ticket, half-day instruction, lunch, afternoon free ski/ride, and an Après Happy Hour. Then unwind and relax with the Mountain Music Series featuring the Staxx Brothers from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hampton Lodge. Details: https://www.missionridge.com/operating-schedule.

The Chicks On Sticks is 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, and is hosted by the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club. The event consists of Nordic teams for women and men on an 8K or 4K course. The event is to bring more awareness to breast cancer, and the only mandatory rule is to wear pink. Proceeds will be donated to The Wellness Place in Wenatchee. Details: https://skileavenworth.com/events/chicks-sticks-1.

The Methow Trails Winthrop Ski Derby is a 15K and 30K classic technique race 9 a.m. at the Sun Mountain trail system with start and finish at Chickadee Trailhead. Race entry includes an awards party with lunch, beverages, and door prizes, in addition to a unique race course and support. Details: http://methowvalleynordic.com/event/winthrop-ski-derby/.

The Whistler-Blackcomb Resort Ski and Snowboard Cross event is Saturday and Sunday that offers recreational competition on the Terrain Park Snowcross course. It is open to youth age 9 to 13 (born from 2003 to 2007). Then come watch the free Ice Show is 7 p.m., and held every Sunday through March 26 at the Whistler Resort Village. Come see performers celebrate the winter with music, dance, a fireworks show and where world-class athletes flip and twist through a burning ring of fire. Details: https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/.

