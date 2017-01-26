Ski resorts shouldn’t expect much change in the weather pattern although a slight warming trend will occur Friday and Saturday.

An upper level high pressure system will direct most of the moisture into central British Columbia, and the next chance of snow won’t happen until possibly Sunday. Beyond that look for a mixed bag of partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies heading into early next week.

Skiers and snowboarders should find decent groomed, soft snow packed conditions and there are still some pockets of deeper snow off the main runs. The freezing level is likely to jump from 1,500 to 6,500 feet by this weekend.

The total snowfall this season is 327 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 168 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 224 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 192 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 225 to 258 inches at the White Pass Ski Area.

The Discovery beginner lift at Crystal Mountain Resort remained closed on Wednesday for maintenance, but is planned to reopen Thursday. There will be no beginner lessons available during the closure.

Cross-country skiers have many trail choices, and conditions remain good at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Valley; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

Ample snow coverage at Mount Rainier National Park offers a wide range of winter fun.

The Paradise snow-play area — the only location in the park where sledding is allowed — is open along with snowshoeing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and back-country activity.

Also at Paradise, the Henry M. Jackson Memorial Visitor Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends only, plus Feb. 20. The Longmire area is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and includes the museum and National Park Inn. For details, call 360-569-2275 or go to mtrainierguestservices.com.

Ranger-guided snowshoe walks at Paradise are held through March 26 on weekends and holidays when the visitor center is open. Walks are conducted at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis, and begin one hour in advance of each walk at the Jackson Visitor Center. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather.

Overnight winter camping is allowed in many areas of the park with a valid permit, but access depends on road conditions and snow depth. For details, call 360-569-6575.

Other inner-tubing or sledding and snowshoeing options are the Summit at Snoqualmie tubing center (open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.); Lake Wenatchee State Park; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; Hurricane Ridge; Stevens Pass; Lower Gold Creek Basin; Lake Wenatchee State Park; Suncadia Tubing Hill near Cle Elum; Echo Valley; and sno-parks at Hyak, Oldham Pass and Lake Wenatchee.

For ranger-guided guided snowshoe walks are also offered at the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and Hurricane Ridge. Snowshoe rentals are available at the Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass Resort.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 73-inch base and 1 to 3 inches of new snow. They have a 100 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday).

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (122-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb (87); Mount Seymour (89-126); Grouse (91-118); Whitewater (77-78); Mount Washington (54-70); Revelstoke (57-72); Hudson Bay Mountain (38-55); Big White (68); Sun Peaks (48-60); Silver Star (36-61); Kicking Horse (26-56); Fernie Alpine (36-67); Panorama Mountain (23-40); and Red Mountain Resort (69).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (104-121); Schweitzer Mountain (43-68); Tamarack (48-57); Sun Valley (92-118); Brundage Mountain (54-69); Bogus Basin (71-77); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle (119-133).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (88-163); Mount Bachelor (98-123); Mount Ashland (99-133); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (74); Timberline (110); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (57-67).

