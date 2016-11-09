Hatchery chinook targeted in Tengu, White Salmon and Everett derbies.

The hatchery chinook fishery is open in some marine areas, and three derbies held last weekend offer good insight on what’s out there to catch.

The Tengu Blackmouth Derby was held on Sunday in Elliott Bay, and 21 members reeled in three hatchery chinook.

“All three fish were caught from the Elliott Bay Marina, mid-morning,” said Doug Hanada, president of the long-standing derby that began in 1937. “Lots of shaker (chinook under the 22-inch minimum size limit) action all over the bay with multiple reports of keepers lost from West Point, marina, and Duwamish Head.”

First place was Justin Wong with an 8 pound-11 ounce fish; second was his father Benny Wong with a 5-6; and third was Steve Nitta with a 4-14. The derby is held every Sunday at 6 a.m. through Dec. 18 at the Seacrest Boathouse in West Seattle. Details: 206-324-7600.

The Grady White Salmon Derby was held Sunday, and 28 boats with 68 anglers caught nine hatchery chinook, and top two fish were caught on Possession Bar.

First place was Tom Regney of Clearview with a 13- pound, 12-ounce hatchery chinook; and second was Scott Beresford of Kenmore whose fish weighed 11-8.

To the north, 564 anglers last Saturday and Sunday tried their luck in the Everett No-Coho Blackmouth Salmon Derby and hooked 146 hatchery chinook with an average weight of 6.63 pounds.

“Fishing overall was pretty good, and that is consistent from what I’m hearing all the way up to Midchannel Bank (near Port Townsend),” said Tony Floor, the director of fishing affairs for the Northwest Marine Trade Association and Northwest Salmon Derby Series.

Lance Husby of Marysville caught a 15.62-pound hatchery chinook on Sunday off the south east side of Possession Bar. Second went to Derek Floyd of Marysville with a 14.64-pound fish, and third was Dylan Cochran of Auburn with a 12.70-pounder.

Fair to good catches for hatchery chinook and chum were reported at Point No Point, Kingston, Double Bluff off south side of Whidbey Island, Allen Bank off Blake Island, Southworth, West Point south of Shilshole Bay and Jefferson Head.

A chum return of almost 500,000 has anglers buzzing with delight, and fishing will likely remain good through Thanksgiving.

The hot spots for chum are the estuaries at Kennedy Creek in Totten Inlet where 67 bank anglers Sunday caught 41 chum. At Hoods­port in Hood Canal, 18 bank anglers Saturday hooked 29 chum.

Also try for chum in estuaries off Johns Creek in Oakland Bay, Chico Creek in Dyes Inlet, Curly Creek near Southworth, North Bay near Allyn, Perry Creek in Eld Inlet, McLane Creek, Eagle Creek south of Potlatch State Park, and the public-access shores off Highway 101 from Eldon to Hoodsport.

For more information on how to catch chum, go to ttp://www.seattletimes.com/life/outdoors/time-to-get-your-rod-and-catch-up-with-a-returning-chum/.