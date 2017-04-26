Anglers will also have options for trout in lowland lakes and lingcod in Puget Sound and Strait of Juan de Fuca marine areas.
The choices are wide and far on the fishing scene, and top “go to” spots are the coast for razor clams, hundreds of lakes for trout, and some marine waterways for lingcod.
The next round of coastal razor clam digs is under way on four coastal beaches, and as an added bonus the daily limit has been increased from 15 to 25 clams at Long Beach only.
The daily limit remains 15 clams daily – diggers must keep the first 15 clams regardless of size or condition — at Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Copalis. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.
Digging is open during morning low tides from Thursday to Monday at Long Beach; Thursday to Sunday at Twin Harbors; Thursday and Saturday at Mocrocks; and Friday and Sunday at Copalis.
After digging, head over to the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival this Saturday and Sunday. Details: http://longbeachrazorclamfestival.com/.
State fisheries plans to do more testing for marine toxins right after the next series of digs to assess the situation and see if additional opportunities might occur next month.
The most recent digs from April 12-16 revealed 34,773 digger trips coastwide yielded 475,019 razor clams. Diggers at Long Beach averaged 14.3 clams per person; Twin Harbors, 14.2; Copalis, 12.5; and Mocrocks, 11.8.
Anglers saw a mixed bag of success during Saturday’s statewide lowland lakes opening day of trout fishing.
“In general catches of trout was fairly good, but participation was (up and down) depending on the region,” said Bruce Bolding, a state Fish and Wildlife fish program manager.
The top-five westside lakes were Margaret with a 3.71 catch per rod; Bosworth, 3.82; Echo (Maltby), 5.8 (daily limit is five fish); Silver (Whatcom County), 3.51; and Clear (Thurston County), 3.85. Rounding out the best lakes in eastern Washington were Jameson, 4.37; Round, 4.0; Long (Okanogan County), 4.0; Blue, 3.24; and Cedar (Stevens County), 5.0.
To see how each statewide lake fared on opening day, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/creel/lowland/.
Many Puget Sound and Strait of Juan de Fuca marine areas open Monday for lingcod. Look for good action off Possession Bar on the south side of Whidbey Island; along the breakwaters at Elliott Bay, Shilshole and Edmonds marinas; Point Evans; south of Hat Island; southeast of Alki Point near the green buoys; and Toliva Shoal.
Halibut fishing in Puget Sound, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the coast off Neah Bay, La Push and Westport will be open May 4, May 6 and May 11.
If enough catch remains in the quota, possible reopening dates are May 21 and/or May 25 and June 1 and/or June 4.
Ilwaco also opens May 4, with fishing allowed Thursdays through Sundays each week.
|Marine areas
Salmon fishing closes after Sunday in the Strait of Juan de Fuca at Sekiu, east side of Whidbey Island, south-central Puget Sound and Hood Canal. Southern Puget Sound south of the Narrows Bridge is open for salmon through June 30. San Juan Islands are closed for salmon. Coastal bottom-fishing is very good for black rockfish and lingcod.
|Statewide rivers
|Lower Columbia is now closed for spring chinook, and state fisheries officials indicate there aren’t enough left in catch guideline to keep it open longer, and will assess the situation once the run size is updated later next month. Slow to fair for steelhead and spring chinook on Cowlitz. Fair for steelhead and spring chinook on Kalama. Slow for spring chinook on Wind up to Highway 14 Bridge. First signs of spring chinook caught at Drano Lake. Bogachiel, Calawah and Sol Duc are open through Sunday. Lower Yakima opens for hatchery spring chinook on Friday, but wait for this fishery to blossom later next month.
|Statewide lakes
|Good for large-sized trout in Rufus Woods Reservoir. Fair to good for trout in Green Lake in North Seattle, Angle, Meridian, Beaver, Rattlesnake and Louise. Slow to fair for cutthroat trout in Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish. Fair to good for kokanee in Lake Roosevelt. Fair to good for lake trout and kokanee in Lake Chelan.
