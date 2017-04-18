CPR was attempted on the man after he was pulled from the water near Fox Island, but he was confirmed dead when he arrived at a hospital.

GIG HARBOR — Authorities say a 36-year-old commercial geoduck diver has died in Puget Sound.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that the sheriff’s office dive team responded to a report Tuesday afternoon of an unresponsive diver near Fox Island.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer told The News Tribune that when authorities arrived, the people who had called 911 had the man on a commercial geoduck boat about 100 yards from the shoreline.

Deputies are investigating.