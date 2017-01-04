First razor clam dig since 2011-12 season at Kalaloch Beach will occur Sunday and Monday.

Anglers who get past the extremely cold weather can find plenty of excitement for razor clams, steelhead, trout and salmon.

The first razor clam dig at Kalaloch Beach on the northern Olympic coast since the 2011-2012 season will occur Sunday and Monday.

“The clams will be on the small size (averaging 3 ½ inches) at Kalaloch, but there should be a lot of them,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

During the latest digs on Dec. 30-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches, 6,500 diggers averaged 11.8 clams (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit).

“It wasn’t a barn burner of a dig, and the weather was pretty cold,” Ayres said. “I was out with my family on (Dec. 30), and it was great digging. People averaged 12.8 clams on Dec. 30. Checkers ran into some people who struggled to find clams, and they just weren’t popping out of the sand everywhere.”

The first round of marine toxin testing taken this past week – two clean tests are needed before state fisheries can open a beach –showed a glimmer of hope for Twin Harbors where results came in just under the 20 parts per million (ppm) action level. Long Beach results showed levels still remained above 20 ppm.

“We will gather another round of test clams and if results at Twin Harbors come back clean then we will open it during the next series of digs,” Ayres said.

The next tentative dates are Jan. 13-15 at Copalis and Mocrocks, and possibly Twin Harbors. Final approval on those dates may not be known until the middle of next week.

Additional dates are Jan. 27-28 at Copalis; Jan. 29-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 7-9 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks; and Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

State fisheries marine area boat ramp checks showed decent hatchery chinook fishing in the San Juan Islands and eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca between Port Angeles and Freshwater Bay.

At the Squalicum Harbor ramp in Bellingham, 17 boats with 44 anglers Sunday caught 24 hatchery chinook; and at Ediz Hook ramp in Port Angeles, seven boats with 14 anglers caught eight.

Northern Puget Sound is scheduled to open on Jan. 16 for hatchery chinook, and the sport fishing advisory board members and state Fish and Wildlife are meeting Thursday to discuss catch rates in open marine areas.

Winter steelhead fishing on the northern Olympic coast remains fair to good in the Bogachiel and Calawah rivers. 66 anglers on Bogachiel this past weekend caught nine hatchery steelhead and released one wild steelhead, and 29 anglers on Calawah kept seven and released one.