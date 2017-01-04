First razor clam dig since 2011-12 season at Kalaloch Beach will occur Sunday and Monday.
Anglers who get past the extremely cold weather can find plenty of excitement for razor clams, steelhead, trout and salmon.
The first razor clam dig at Kalaloch Beach on the northern Olympic coast since the 2011-2012 season will occur Sunday and Monday.
“The clams will be on the small size (averaging 3 ½ inches) at Kalaloch, but there should be a lot of them,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.
During the latest digs on Dec. 30-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches, 6,500 diggers averaged 11.8 clams (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit).
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seahawks signing veteran return man Devin Hester to help replace Tyler Lockett
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
“It wasn’t a barn burner of a dig, and the weather was pretty cold,” Ayres said. “I was out with my family on (Dec. 30), and it was great digging. People averaged 12.8 clams on Dec. 30. Checkers ran into some people who struggled to find clams, and they just weren’t popping out of the sand everywhere.”
The first round of marine toxin testing taken this past week – two clean tests are needed before state fisheries can open a beach –showed a glimmer of hope for Twin Harbors where results came in just under the 20 parts per million (ppm) action level. Long Beach results showed levels still remained above 20 ppm.
“We will gather another round of test clams and if results at Twin Harbors come back clean then we will open it during the next series of digs,” Ayres said.
The next tentative dates are Jan. 13-15 at Copalis and Mocrocks, and possibly Twin Harbors. Final approval on those dates may not be known until the middle of next week.
Additional dates are Jan. 27-28 at Copalis; Jan. 29-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 7-9 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks; and Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks.
Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.
For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.
State fisheries marine area boat ramp checks showed decent hatchery chinook fishing in the San Juan Islands and eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca between Port Angeles and Freshwater Bay.
At the Squalicum Harbor ramp in Bellingham, 17 boats with 44 anglers Sunday caught 24 hatchery chinook; and at Ediz Hook ramp in Port Angeles, seven boats with 14 anglers caught eight.
Northern Puget Sound is scheduled to open on Jan. 16 for hatchery chinook, and the sport fishing advisory board members and state Fish and Wildlife are meeting Thursday to discuss catch rates in open marine areas.
Winter steelhead fishing on the northern Olympic coast remains fair to good in the Bogachiel and Calawah rivers. 66 anglers on Bogachiel this past weekend caught nine hatchery steelhead and released one wild steelhead, and 29 anglers on Calawah kept seven and released one.
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|Slow for smelt jigging in Cornet Bay. Spotty squid jigging off Elliott Bay piers, and even slower at Edmonds, Des Moines, Les Davis, Point Defiance Park, Redondo and Dash Point piers. East side of Whidbey Island is slow to fair for hatchery chinook off Columbia Beach, Camano Head, Hat Island and Elger Bay. In central Puget Sound try for hatchery chinook at Allen Bank off Blake Island, Jefferson Head, Kingston, Point Monroe, West Point south of Shilshole Bay and Rich Passage.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide rivers
|The Reiter Ponds area of Upper Skykomish is closed, but areas up to the forks and Skykomish mainstem at Cable Hole, Wallace below the railroad bridge and Sultan to Monroe as well as Snohomish are open for winter steelhead this month. Slow for steelhead on Cowlitz, Kalama, Lewis East Fork and Coweeman. Slow to fair for steelhead in Hanford Reach area of Columbia.
|Biting: MaybeRating: ★
|Statewide lakes
|Goodwin in Snohomish County should be fairly good for a recent plant of 5,000 trout. In Clark County try Klineline which was planted with 2,000 trout Dec. 21 and 2,500 Dec. 5; and Lacamas, 9,840 trout Dec. 12. In Cowlitz County, Battle Ground received 4,000 trout on Dec. 5; Horseshoe, 90 adult winter steelhead between Dec. 13 and 28; and Kress, 107 adult steelhead between Dec. 7 and 30. In Klickitat County, Horsethief received 112 adult steelhead on Dec. 29, Rowland, 125 trout on Dec. 29, and Spearfish, 112 trout on Dec. 27. Fair for cutthroat trout in Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish with most averaging 14 to 18 inches. Marginal ice fishing conditions at Fish Lake near Leavenworth, but some trout and perch caught. Moses Lake has about 10 to 11 inches of ice with fair catches of perch. Slow to fair for trout at American, Spanaway, Campbell, Spencer and Green. Fair to good for kokanee in Lake Roosevelt. Fair to good for kokanee and lake trout in Lake Chelan.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.