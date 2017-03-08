Digs scheduled for Mocrocks, Twin Harbors, Copalis. Lower Columbia sees first catches of spring chinook

The list of spring choices is expanding with a legitimate chance to catch a spring chinook, trout and bottomfish or digging up a batch of razor clams.

Coastal razor clam digging opens Thursday during afternoon/evening low tides at Mocrocks and Twin Harbors; Friday at Copalis and Twin Harbors; Saturday at Mocrocks and Twin Harbors; Sunday at Copalis and Twin Harbors; and Monday at Twin Harbors.

Success has been excellent since the season began on Oct. 16 with diggers at Twin Harbors averaging 12.4 clams per person (daily limit is the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition); Copalis, 12.4; and Mocrocks, 11.4.

Long Beach remains closed due to elevated levels of domoic acid that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. Kalaloch is closed during this series of digs since state fisheries was unable to dig toxin samples.

Other tentative planned dates during evening low tides are: March 24 and 26 at Mocrocks; and March 25 at Copalis. Dates then switching to morning low tides are: March 30, and April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; March 31 and April 30 at Copalis and Kalaloch; April 1 and 29 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; and April 2, 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis.

Final approval hinges on toxin test results usually decided a week prior to each series of digs.

The first spring chinook catches have occurred along the Lower Columbia River, and look for success to build in the weeks ahead.

During March 1 through Sunday, 1,351 angler trips on Lower Columbia saw a catch of 12 spring chinook and six winter steelhead. Fishing conditions are less than ideal with high water levels, swift moving water, muddy conditions and a lot of debris in the river.

The Lower Columbia River spring chinook season is open through April 6 for boat and bank fishing from mouth at Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock, and bank fishing only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam. Daily limit is two salmon, but only one may be a hatchery-marked chinook.

Look for very good success if the weather cooperates when the coastal bottom-fishing season for mainly black rockfish and lingcod opens Saturday.

The ports of Ilwaco, Westport and La Push open Saturday through Oct. 21 for bottom-fish including lingcod; and Neah Bay also opens Saturday through Oct. 21 for bottom-fish except the lingcod fishery opens April 16 through Oct. 15.

Daily limit for rockfish is seven, and one canary rockfish may be kept as part of a limit off Ilwaco and Westport only. Anglers will also be able to retain two bottomfish – like lingcod or cabezon – on top of their daily limit of seven rockfish. In the lingcod fishery state fisheries has eliminated the 22-inch minimum size along the coast.

Look for good trout fishing in American Lake in Pierce County, which was planted Monday with 4,922 trout; Cassidy in Snohomish County got 2,115; and Alice in King County received 1,281, and Rattlesnake got 3,000.