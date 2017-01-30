Not much precipitation materialized from the weather system that pushed across the Cascade hillsides, and mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures will prevail throughout most of upcoming week.

Those seeking ankle deep powder should head to Mount Baker Ski Area where a few inches of fresh powder fell Sunday, and Whistler-Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia received two inches.

Strong high pressure will sweep south from northern British Columbia creating mostly firm, crusty snow conditions in mornings, turning to soft, packed by the afternoons. Bundle up in layers of clothing as freezing levels will dip from 6,500 feet to the surface by late Tuesday.

The next chance of snow won’t happen until Friday through Sunday. In the meantime pack along the sunglasses and sunscreen, and enjoy a good dose of Vitamin D along with excellent solid bases at all ski areas.

The total snowfall this season is 327 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 168 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 224 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 192 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 225 to 258 inches at the White Pass Ski Area; and 252 inches at Whistler-Blacomb Resort.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 36-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 71-inch base, and has 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday). Big Sky Resort is open daily with 38-inch base and 78-inch base on the upper summit.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (120-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb (83); Mount Seymour (87-121); Grouse (91-118); Whitewater (74-75); Mount Washington (54-74); Revelstoke (57-70); Hudson Bay Mountain (47-59); Big White (68); Sun Peaks (46-58); Silver Star (34-58); Kicking Horse (26-58); Fernie Alpine (36-61); Panorama Mountain (23-39); and Red Mountain Resort (66).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (104-121); Schweitzer Mountain (42-66); Tamarack (48-55); Sun Valley (92-118); Brundage Mountain (53-68); Bogus Basin (71-77); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle (118-133).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (85-155); Mount Bachelor (90-115); Mount Ashland (92-122); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (78); Timberline (108); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (55-66).

