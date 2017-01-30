Share story

Not much precipitation materialized from the weather system that pushed across the Cascade hillsides, and mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures will prevail throughout most of upcoming week.

Those seeking ankle deep powder should head to Mount Baker Ski Area where a few inches of fresh powder fell Sunday, and Whistler-Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia received two inches.

Strong high pressure will sweep south from northern British Columbia creating mostly firm, crusty snow conditions in mornings, turning to soft, packed by the afternoons. Bundle up in layers of clothing as freezing levels will dip from 6,500 feet to the surface by late Tuesday.

Snowboarder catches air off the hillside at Whistler-Blackcomb Resort. Photo courtesy of Mitch Winton at Coast Mountain Photography and Whistler-Blackcomb Resort.

The next chance of snow won’t happen until Friday through Sunday. In the meantime pack along the sunglasses and sunscreen, and enjoy a good dose of Vitamin D along with excellent solid bases at all ski areas.

The total snowfall this season is 327 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 168 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 224 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 192 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 225 to 258 inches at the White Pass Ski Area; and 252 inches at Whistler-Blacomb Resort.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 36-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 71-inch base, and has 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday). Big Sky Resort is open daily with 38-inch base and 78-inch base on the upper summit.

A look at Green Valley from the summit of Crystal Mountain Resort on opening day. Photo courtesy of Crystal Mountain Resort.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (120-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb (83); Mount Seymour (87-121); Grouse (91-118); Whitewater (74-75); Mount Washington (54-74); Revelstoke (57-70); Hudson Bay Mountain (47-59); Big White (68); Sun Peaks (46-58); Silver Star (34-58); Kicking Horse (26-58); Fernie Alpine (36-61); Panorama Mountain (23-39); and Red Mountain Resort (66).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (104-121); Schweitzer Mountain (42-66); Tamarack (48-55); Sun Valley (92-118); Brundage Mountain (53-68); Bogus Basin (71-77); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle (118-133).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (85-155); Mount Bachelor (90-115); Mount Ashland (92-122); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (78); Timberline (108); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (55-66).

Summit West, Snoqualmie Open: 4pm-10pm Wednesday to Friday, and Feb. 8-10; 9am-10pm Saturday, and Feb. 11; 9am-5pm Sunday, and Feb. 12; closed Monday and Tuesday,. and Feb. 6-7 60 inches
Summit Central, Snoqualmie Open: 9am-10pm Monday to Saturday, and Feb. 6-11; 9am-5pm Sunday, and Feb. 12 60 inches
Summit East, Snoqualmie Open: 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday, and Feb. 11-12; closed Monday to Friday, and Feb. 6-10 60 inches
Nordic Center, Snoqualmie Open: 9am-4pm Friday to Sunday, and Feb. 10-12; closed Monday to Thursday, and Feb. 6-9 60 inches
Alpental, Snoqualmie Open: 9am-10pm Tuesday to Saturday, and Feb. 7-11; 9am-4pm Sunday, and Feb. 12; closed Monday and Feb. 6 68-105 inches
Mount Baker Ski Area Open daily: 9am-3:30pm (2 to 3 inches new snow) 103-163 inches
Crystal Mountain Open daily: 9am-4pm 45-62 inches
Stevens Pass Open daily: 9am-4pm; night skiing until 10 pm Wednesday to Sunday, and Feb. 8-12 57-74 inches
White Pass Open daily: 8:45am-4pm 57-71 inches
Mission Ridge Ski & Board Open: 9am-4pm; closed Tuesday and Wednesday; and night skiing until 8 p.m. on Saturdays only 41-44 inches
49° North Mountain Open: 9am-3:30pm Friday to Tuesday; closed Wednesday and Thursday 64-89 inches
Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Open: 9am-4pm Sunday and Monday; 9am-9:30pm Wednesday to Saturday; closed Monday and Tuesday 40-59 inches
Ski Bluewood Open: 9am-4pm Wednesday to Sunday 57-67 inches
Whistler-Blackcomb Open daily: 9am-5pm (2 inches new snow) 83 inches
Mt. Bachelor Open daily: 9am-4pm 90-115 inches
Leavenworth Winter Sports Club Open: All nordic trails open daily; tubing open 3pm-7pm Wednesday and Friday, and 9:30am-5pm Saturday and Sunday; ski hill open 3pm-8pm Wednesday and Friday, 9:30am-5pm Saturday to Sunday
  20 inches
Methow Trails Open daily: All nordic trails open at Sun Mountain, Rendezvous, Winthrop (Bob is closed) and Mazama 22 inches
Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.