Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The weather has mellowed out along the Cascade hillsides with mostly sunny skies forecast well into this coming weekend.

A strong high pressure system and drier air mass will situate itself off the coast and the freezing level is expected to stay between 2,000 and 3,000 feet, which means snow-melt will be minimal on what are solid bases at all Washington ski resorts.

Skiers and snowboarders should find excellent groomed, soft snow packed conditions, and stashes of powder off the main runs from the recent snowfall.

The total snowfall this season is 327 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 168 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 224 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 190 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 225 to 258 inches at the White Pass Ski Area.

Those planning a trip to Crystal Mountain Resort should be aware the Discovery beginner lift will be closed Monday through Wednesday for a maintenance project, and there will be no beginner lessons available. The lift is planned to reopen on Thursday.

Nordic ski trail conditions are very good at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Valley; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

A webcam view of Mount Rainier from a webcam at Paradise. (National Park Service)
Inner-tubing or sledding and snowshoeing are open at the Paradise snow-play area in Mount Rainier National Park; Summit at Snoqualmie tubing center (open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.); Lake Wenatchee State Park; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; Hurricane Ridge; Stevens Pass; Lower Gold Creek Basin; Lake Wenatchee State Park; Suncadia Tubing Hill near Cle Elum; Echo Valley; and sno-parks at Hyak, Oldham Pass and Lake Wenatchee.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather conditions permitting.

Snowboarders, left, prepare to hop off the Pacific Crest Chair at Summit West at Snoqualmie Pass.
In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 73-inch base. They have a 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday).

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (123-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb (90); Mount Seymour (91-122); Grouse (91-118); Whitewater (77-78); Mount Washington (55-71); Revelstoke (60-74); Hudson Bay Mountain (37-55); Big White (68); Sun Peaks (48-60); Silver Star (37-60); Kicking Horse (26-58); Fernie Alpine (36-69); Panorama Mountain (24-41); and Red Mountain Resort (69).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (95-125); Schweitzer Mountain (45-69); Tamarack (49-58); Sun Valley (88-113); Brundage Mountain (59-73); Bogus Basin (65-71); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle (105-118).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (90-163); Mount Bachelor (105-127); Mount Ashland (103-133); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (69); Timberline (106); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (55-67).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed:

Resort

Hours

Base
Summit West, Snoqualmie Open: 4pm-10pm Wednesday to Friday, and Feb. 1-3; 9am-10pm Saturday and Feb. 4; 9am-5pm Sunday and Feb. 5; closed Monday and Tuesday 66 inches
Summit Central, Snoqualmie Open: 9am-10pm Monday to Saturday and Jan. 30 to Feb. 4; 9am-5pm Sunday and Feb. 5 66 inches
Summit East, Snoqualmie Open: 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday and Feb. 4-5; closed Monday to Friday 66 inches
Nordic Center, Snoqualmie Open: 9am-4pm Friday to Sunday and Feb. 3-5; closed Monday to Thursday 66 inches
Alpental, Snoqualmie Open: 9am-10pm Tuesday to Saturday and Jan. 31-Feb. 4; 9am-4pm Sunday and Feb. 5; closed Monday and Jan. 30 75-104 inches
Mount Baker Ski Area Open daily: 9am-3:30pm 112-179 inches
Crystal Mountain Open daily: 9am-4pm 45-68 inches
Stevens Pass Open daily: 9am-4pm; night skiing until 10 pm Monday to Sunday and Feb. 1-5 63-78 inches
White Pass Open daily: 8:45am-4pm 62-76 inches
Mission Ridge Ski & Board Open: 9am-4pm; closed Tuesday and Wednesday and Jan. 31-Feb. 1; and night skiing until 8 p.m. on Saturdays only 37-44 inches
49° North Mountain Open: 9am-3:30pm Friday to Tuesday; closed Wednesday and Thursday 64-89 inches
Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Open: 9am-4pm Sunday and Monday; 9am-9:30pm Wednesday to Saturday; closed Monday and Tuesday 44-57 inches
Ski Bluewood Open: 9am-4pm Wednesday to Sunday 57-67 inches
Whistler-Blackcomb Open daily: 9am-5pm 90 inches
Mt. Bachelor Open daily: 9am-4pm 105-127 inches
Leavenworth Winter Sports Club Open: All nordic trails open daily; tubing open 3pm-7pm Wednesday and Friday, and 9:30am-5pm Saturday and Sunday; ski hill open 3pm-8pm Wednesday and Friday, 9:30am-5pm Saturday to Sunday
  32 inches
Methow Trails Open daily: All nordic trails open at Sun Mountain, Rendezvous, Winthrop (Bob is closed) and Mazama 29 inches
