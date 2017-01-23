The weather has mellowed out along the Cascade hillsides with mostly sunny skies forecast well into this coming weekend.

A strong high pressure system and drier air mass will situate itself off the coast and the freezing level is expected to stay between 2,000 and 3,000 feet, which means snow-melt will be minimal on what are solid bases at all Washington ski resorts.

Skiers and snowboarders should find excellent groomed, soft snow packed conditions, and stashes of powder off the main runs from the recent snowfall.

The total snowfall this season is 327 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 168 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 224 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 190 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 225 to 258 inches at the White Pass Ski Area.

Those planning a trip to Crystal Mountain Resort should be aware the Discovery beginner lift will be closed Monday through Wednesday for a maintenance project, and there will be no beginner lessons available. The lift is planned to reopen on Thursday.

Nordic ski trail conditions are very good at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Valley; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

Inner-tubing or sledding and snowshoeing are open at the Paradise snow-play area in Mount Rainier National Park; Summit at Snoqualmie tubing center (open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.); Lake Wenatchee State Park; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; Hurricane Ridge; Stevens Pass; Lower Gold Creek Basin; Lake Wenatchee State Park; Suncadia Tubing Hill near Cle Elum; Echo Valley; and sno-parks at Hyak, Oldham Pass and Lake Wenatchee.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 73-inch base. They have a 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday).

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (123-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb (90); Mount Seymour (91-122); Grouse (91-118); Whitewater (77-78); Mount Washington (55-71); Revelstoke (60-74); Hudson Bay Mountain (37-55); Big White (68); Sun Peaks (48-60); Silver Star (37-60); Kicking Horse (26-58); Fernie Alpine (36-69); Panorama Mountain (24-41); and Red Mountain Resort (69).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (95-125); Schweitzer Mountain (45-69); Tamarack (49-58); Sun Valley (88-113); Brundage Mountain (59-73); Bogus Basin (65-71); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle (105-118).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (90-163); Mount Bachelor (105-127); Mount Ashland (103-133); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (69); Timberline (106); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (55-67).

