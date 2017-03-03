The Cascade ski slopes continue to see a dramatic increase of snowfall ensuring a season that will extend into spring, but it comes with an immediate note of caution due to winter storms and a high avalanche warning for the backcountry.

An initial weak frontal system crossed the Pacific Northwest on Thursday, and the western facing mountains picked up 6 to 12 inches of snow with Mount Baker receiving 20 inches in a 24 hour period ending Friday morning. Ski areas to the south like Crystal Mountain and White Pass received a little less.

Look for a series of low pressure systems brewing off the coast to cause an increase of precipitation Friday that will likely bring stormy alpine winds and moderate to heavy rain or snow in the Olympics and Cascades.

This will change quickly as the low pressure system drops south, and by this weekend look for much colder and light to moderate snow showers. The freezing level will bounce around between 500 to 4,000 feet, and then drop clear down to sea level by late Saturday.

There was an avalanche warning issued for the northwest Cascades with storm and wind slab avalanches becoming very likely due to more snowfall coupled with a warming trend and strong southwest winds. This will create unstable snow layers so travel to the backcountry is not recommended to these areas, and the warning doesn’t apply to ski areas where avalanche prevention operations are maintained.

With snow dumping heavily in the mountains, some skiers and riders will venture to the backcountry in search of untouched powder that brings the potential of avalanches and other hazards.

The avalanche conditions were listed as “high” on the Northwest Avalanche Center’s website. A group of skiers at Washington Pass near the highway hairpin on the east side of the pass Tuesday afternoon was hit by a natural cornice released avalanche from a group above them. Four skiers were caught and carried up to 1,000 feet downslope. There was some injuries, but no fatalities. The release occurred on a very steep slope at the top of a northeast facing bowl at about 7,500 feet.

When traveling in the backcountry it is important to ski or ride with a partner(s), and stay in visual contact with each other; let others know of your travel plans; avoid tree wells and keep a safe distance from trees; stay on groomed runs; and avoid unmarked areas in off boundary areas of ski resorts. For more information, go to www.deepsnowsafety.org or http://www.nwac.us/avalanche-forecast/current/.

Expected snowfall totals through Monday are: 18 to 35 inches of snow will fall at the Mount Baker Ski Area; 16 to 33 at Stevens Pass Resort; 8 to 18 at Alpental at The Summit at Snoqualmie; 14 to 30 at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 15 to 28 at White Pass Ski Area.

The total snowfall this season is 534-plus inches at Mount Baker Ski Area (big snow periods were 115 inches in November, 207 in December, and 133 in January). The average season total is 659 inches. The record was 1,140 inches in the 1998-99 season, and the runner-up was 857 inches in the 2010-11 season.

Other total snowfall this season are 283 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 333 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 313 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 333 to 367 inches at White Pass Ski Area; and 332 inches at Whistler-Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 42-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

Many cross-country ski trails have been groomed and await weekend visitors at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Scottish Lakes High Camp; Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Trails; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek, east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 123-inch base (9 inches new snow), and has 101 trails and 10 lifts open with night skiing offered Friday and Saturday. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 52- to 78-inch base.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (138-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (109); Mount Seymour (120-148); Grouse (98-126); Whitewater (116); Mount Washington (70-87); Revelstoke (94); Hudson Bay (42-63); Big White (87); Sun Peaks (60-74); Silver Star (57-83); Kicking Horse (34-71); Fernie (53-111); Panorama (32-54); and Red (28-94).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (106-120); Schweitzer (69-111); Tamarack (54-98); Sun Valley (61-123); Brundage Mountain (72-100); Bogus Basin (88-93); Silver (70-82); and Pomerelle (152-163).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (119-188); Mount Bachelor (120-145); Mount Ashland (119-185); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo (105); Timberline (156); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (78-91).

Upcoming slope-side events

The Bring on the NEON! Event is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Summit East – previous known as Hyak – at The Summit at Snoqualmie. Look in your closet for the brightest item as the ski area is hosting a throwback to the 1980’s. Activities include an apres ski party at the Milwaukee Lodge; radical neon hot dogging; Polaroid moment at 11 a.m. on top of East Peak; and a costume contest. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com/calendar.

Come celebrate the KOMO TV Kids Program at the KOMO Kids Carnival Days this Saturday and Sunday at the Mount Baker Ski Area. Fun activities include a BBQ, prizes, tug-of-war, races and much more. Details: http://www.mtbaker.us.

The IFSA Junior National Freeride competition is this weekend as the nations top competitors hit the steeps at Crystal Mountain Resort. Also be sure the check out the Marmot Crystal Ball on Saturday under the big top in the base area with a chance to win prizes and get some swag, plus live music on the patio Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The next Military Appreciation Day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 10 and April 9. Have a valid Military or Department of Defense ID card and enjoy a half-price lift ticket. Details: https://crystalmountainresort.com/.

The SAS Ladies Day is Saturday at Stevens Pass Resort. The event is open for women of all ages and abilities both ski and board with a focus to encourage, empower and increase participation in action sports. The free Majesty Ski Demo is Sunday at the base area. Must be at least an intermediate skier level and sign a liability to demo gear. Details: https://www.stevenspass.com.

Join the fun at the White Pass Winter Carnival this Saturday and Sunday. This family oriented event features a snow castle, live music, fireworks, kids’ carnival, spaghetti or prime rib dinner, snow sports competitions and poker run for kids and adults. Details: http://www.skiwhitepass.com/the-mountain/calendar-of-events.aspx.

The Avalanche Terrain Observation Workshop is Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Patrol First Aid Room. Activities include a companion rescue skills course, avalanche terrain recognition skills, safe travel decisions, WAC avalanche hazard discussion and an avalanche rescue drill. Details: https://www.missionridge.com/operating-schedule.

The Winter Special Olympics is Saturday and Sunday in Wenatchee with the Opening Ceremonies at the Town Toyota Center at 8 p.m. on March 3. All events are free to the public to attend. Athletes will compete at Wenatchee, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort and Leavenworth in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, figure skating, snowboarding and basketball. Details: https://www.skileavenworth.com/events/special-olympics-2.

The 2017 Bakke Cup is Saturday at the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club Ski Hill. This is a three-way youth race consisting of an alpine giant slalom race, ski jumping and Nordic race. The Nissebakken Telemark Slalom Race and Potluck is 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the theme is “The Best in Hollywood Costume!” Details: https://www.skileavenworth.com/.

The Winthrop Hot Air Balloon Festival is Saturday and Sunday where visitors can see dozens of hot air balloons fly over the old-western town of Winthrop and the snow-capped mountains of the North Cascades. Details: http://winthropwashington.com/event/winthrop-balloon-festival.

The free Whistler-Blackcomb Resort’s Ice Show is 7 p.m., and held every Sunday through March 26 at the Whistler Resort Village. Come see performers celebrate the winter with music, dance, a fireworks show and where world-class athletes flip and twist through a burning ring of fire. Details: https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/.

