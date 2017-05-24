State Fish and Wildlife also announced spot shrimp fishing in Hood Canal (Marine Catch Area 12) will reopen on June 3.
It might be wise to temporarily hang up the weed trimmer and pull out the rod and reel as some fisheries are blossoming faster than the weeds in your backyard.
Tributaries of the Columbia River above Bonneville Dam have picked up for spring chinook.
“Both boat trollers and bank anglers are doing well for spring chinook in Wind River, Drano Lake and Klickitat (River),” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “The crowds have died off, but the fishing has gotten better.”
On the Lower Columbia, anglers were catching a fair number of spring chinook and some summer-run steelhead in the Cowlitz and Kalama rivers despite the high water.
State Fish and Wildlife announced spot shrimp fishing in Hood Canal (Marine Catch Area 12) will reopen on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only. In the eastern Strait (6) and San Juan Islands (7 West), the daily catch limit will increase from 80 to 120 spot shrimp.
Coonstripe and pink shrimp fishing will be open daily starting June 1 in some marine areas.
“The majority of decent coonstripe fishing is mainly in the San Juan Islands and Strait of Juan de Fuca, but places like Port Townsend Bay and south of Narrows can be good,” said Mark O’Toole, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist.
Areas opening daily on June 1 are the east side of Whidbey Island (8), northern Puget Sound (9) and south-central Puget Sound (11), with a 150-foot maximum fishing-depth restriction. The San Juan Islands (7 East) will be open daily beginning June 1, with a 200-foot maximum-depth restriction.
Those who pursue halibut will get two more chances on the northern coast at Neah Bay and La Push,the Strait of Juan de Fuca and open areas of Puget Sound this Thursday and June 1.
“The catch (65,763 pounds through May 21 with 49,836 pounds left in quota) on the northern coast is going really slow,” said Heather Reed, the state Fish and Wildlife policy coordinator. “Puget Sound has caught 40,964, and that leaves 23,998 pounds remaining.”
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|Lingcod fishing in Puget Sound remains fair to good at Possession Bar on the south side of Whidbey Island; the breakwaters at Elliott Bay, Shilshole and Edmonds marinas; Point Evans; south of Hat Island; southeast of Alki Point near the green buoys; and Toliva Shoal. Southern Puget Sound south of the Narrows Bridge is open for salmon through June 30. San Juan Islands are closed for salmon. Coastal bottom-fishing is very good for black rockfish and lingcod.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★★
|Statewide rivers
|Not looking good for the moment on shad in the Columbia River as the 45 fish counted at Bonneville Dam through Monday are the lowest since the four fish were counted in 1984. Little to no effort in the Lewis for steelhead. Lower Yakima is open for hatchery spring chinook, but slow, and high and turbid.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide lakes
|Lakes planted recently that be serving up some fairly good trout fishing are Benson, Black, Deep, Duck, Horseshoe, Kress, Abderdeen, Campbell, Wooten, Rapjohn, Mineral, Green, Haller, Beaver, Gissburg Ponds, American, Crescent, Pattison and Summit. Good for kokanee in Merwin Reservoir for fish averaging 12 to 13 inches. Slow to fair for cutthroat trout in Lake Washington. Fair to good for lake trout and kokanee in Lake Chelan. Lake Stevens is good for kokanee.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★★
