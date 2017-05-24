State Fish and Wildlife also announced spot shrimp fishing in Hood Canal (Marine Catch Area 12) will reopen on June 3.

It might be wise to temporarily hang up the weed trimmer and pull out the rod and reel as some fisheries are blossoming faster than the weeds in your backyard.

Tributaries of the Columbia River above Bonneville Dam have picked up for spring chinook.

“Both boat trollers and bank anglers are doing well for spring chinook in Wind River, Drano Lake and Klickitat (River),” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “The crowds have died off, but the fishing has gotten better.”

On the Lower Columbia, anglers were catching a fair number of spring chinook and some summer-run steelhead in the Cowlitz and Kalama rivers despite the high water.

In the eastern Strait (6) and San Juan Islands (7 West), the daily catch limit will increase from 80 to 120 spot shrimp.

Coonstripe and pink shrimp fishing will be open daily starting June 1 in some marine areas.

“The majority of decent coonstripe fishing is mainly in the San Juan Islands and Strait of Juan de Fuca, but places like Port Townsend Bay and south of Narrows can be good,” said Mark O’Toole, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist.

Areas opening daily on June 1 are the east side of Whidbey Island (8), northern Puget Sound (9) and south-central Puget Sound (11), with a 150-foot maximum fishing-depth restriction. The San Juan Islands (7 East) will be open daily beginning June 1, with a 200-foot maximum-depth restriction.

Those who pursue halibut will get two more chances on the northern coast at Neah Bay and La Push,the Strait of Juan de Fuca and open areas of Puget Sound this Thursday and June 1.

“The catch (65,763 pounds through May 21 with 49,836 pounds left in quota) on the northern coast is going really slow,” said Heather Reed, the state Fish and Wildlife policy coordinator. “Puget Sound has caught 40,964, and that leaves 23,998 pounds remaining.”