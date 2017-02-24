It has been a grand ski season so far this winter with the fun times carrying on in the days ahead and most likely well into spring.

A series of low pressure disturbances and cool air mass will move over the Cascades bringing light snow showers on Friday and late Saturday with a brief sunny period occurring early Saturday. Don’t expect much new snow – a trace to 3 inches – and just enough to reinvigorate the slopes to cover the hard and crusty stuff underneath.

Look for partly sunny skies and dry weather, possibly peppered with a few light snow showers, heading into the early part of next week. The freezing level will remain low anywhere from the surface up to 2,000 feet.

The total snowfall this season is 397 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area (record was 1,140 inches in the 1998-99 season, runner-up was 857 inches in 2010-11 and average is 659 inches); 253 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 303 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 286 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 304 to 338 inches at White Pass Ski Area; and 316 inches at Whistler Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 42-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

Expect good groomed conditions on cross-country trails at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Scottish Lakes High Camp; Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Valley; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek, east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 97-inch base, and has 101 trails and 10 lifts open with night skiing offered Friday and Saturday. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 49 to 73-inch base, and received 1 to 2 inches new snow.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (128-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (98); Mount Seymour (100-135); Grouse (98-126); Whitewater (108-109); Mount Washington (68-91); Revelstoke (91); Hudson Bay (42-61); Big White (76); Sun Peaks (56-69); Silver Star (46-72); Kicking Horse (34-72); Fernie (47-94); Panorama (32-54); and Red (28-93).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (98-106); Schweitzer (64-103); Tamarack (36-87); Sun Valley (61-123); Brundage Mountain (66-89); Bogus Basin (70-76); Silver (64-77); and Pomerelle (126-135).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (108-176); Mount Bachelor (118-150); Mount Ashland (125-190); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo (98); Timberline (139); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (66-75).

Upcoming slope-side events

The Snowboard Race Camp is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Summit at Snoqualmie’s Summit West. This is an introduction to snowboard racing class for kids age seven and older. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com/calendar.

The Future of Ice Series is 2 p.m. on March 4-5 at Mount Baker Ski Area’s Raven Hut Lodge, and is a free panel discussion with the Mount Baker community, and globally recognized climate scientists and leading Pacific Northwest sustainability experts. Details: http://www.mtbaker.us.

The Jimmie Huega Express SKI for MS – formerly known as Vertical Express – is Saturday at Crystal Mountain Resort. The vertical challenge allows participants a chance to see who can ski the most vertical feet. Register for $25 for all on-mountain activities, breakfast, and Après Party or $25 and raise $350 for VIP treatment including a three-day lift ticket, all on-mountain activities, breakfast, lunch and dinner, t-shirt, and the Après Party, All proceeds benefit Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, a national nonprofit organization. Also come watch the Crystal Mountain Junior Regional Freeride competition finals this weekend on Northway Peak. The next Military Appreciation Day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 10 and April 9. Have a valid Military or Department of Defense ID card and enjoy a half-price lift ticket. Details: https://crystalmountainresort.com/.

The HOPE on the Slopes, Ski and Ride for a Cure is Saturday and Sunday at the Stevens Pass Resort. The endurance challenge tests participants who log two runs every hour for 24 hours while raising awareness for the American Cancer Society. There will also be a Torchlight Parade on Saturday night. Cost is $35, and sign-ups are available as individuals or teams of four to 10 participants. Details: https://www.stevenspass.com.

Celebrate Mardi Gras this weekend at the White Pass Ski Area with learning center special giveaways, costumes and an all-around party from the Day Lodge to the High Camp. The Kids’ Clinic is this weekend for children ages 5 to 12. Details: http://www.skiwhitepass.com/the-mountain/calendar-of-events.aspx.

The Durak Rail Jam Skier-Only Competition begins at 11:15 a.m. this Saturday at the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. The Twilight Snowshoe Trek is 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Cost is $10, and snowshoes may be rented for $15. Details: https://www.missionridge.com/operating-schedule.

The Winter Special Olympics is March 3-5 in Wenatchee with the Opening Ceremonies at the Town Toyota Center at 8 p.m. on March 3. All events are free to the public to attend. Athletes will compete at Wenatchee, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort and Leavenworth in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, figure skating, snowboarding and basketball. Details: https://www.skileavenworth.com/events/special-olympics-2. Women’s Winter Adventure Camp

The hosted by Cascade Endurance is this weekend and hosted by the Methow Trails. Details: http://www.methowtrails.org/events/calendar-events/.

The free Whistler-Blackcomb Resort’s Ice Show is 7 p.m., and held every Sunday through March 26 at the Whistler Resort Village. Come see performers celebrate the winter with music, dance, a fireworks show and where world-class athletes flip and twist through a burning ring of fire. Details: https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/.

