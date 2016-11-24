From boots to binoculars, what to get the outdoors enthusiast in your life (or maybe yourself).

The mad dash to find the right gift has gotten under way, but there’s no need to fret as we’ve got a holiday gift bag loaded with ideas for the outdoor enthusiast on your list.

The Matador DayLite 16 Backpack ($49.99) is an ultralight palm-sized backpack weighing a mere 4.1 ounces, and folds down to the size of an apple. The puncture resistant pack is made with a totally waterproof construction, and has two zipper compartments and two side pockets. Available at https://matadorup.com/ or www.amazon.com.

Grabbing a perfect cup of java in the woods will be a lot easier with the Travel Press by ESPRO ($39.95). This take anywhere press makes it easy to brew your favorite drink. The double-insulated walls keep drinks hot for up to four hours even in extremely cold temperatures. Available at http://espro.ca/travel-press/ or www.amazon.com or Williams-Sonoma or Sur La Table stores.

Stay very warm and cozy this winter with the Kammok Firebelly Trail Quilt ($299.99) featuring a 750 fill water-repellent down feathers. Available at REI in Seattle and MiiR Flagship Store in Seattle or http://kammok.com/products/firebelly or www.austinkayak.com.

Light up the campsite with an Oregon Scientific PB500 Ultra Bright LED Camping Lantern ($29.99) that offers a built in power bank and charging station to keep your cellphone, tablet and other gadgets fully charged. The waterproof lantern has four light modes, can last for 24 to 84 hours. Available at http://store.oregonscientific.com/us/sports-and-outdoor/outdoor.html or www.amazon.com.

The MindShift Gear TrailScape 18L Backpack ($169.99) is the ultimate pack for every outdoor camera buff looking for the best protection, and space to stow camera gear and lenses. Not to leave anything behind the backpack also has plenty of compartment space for a light jacket or lunch, and laptop and tablet slots when traveling. Available at Glazer’s Camera in Seattle or Omega Photo in Bellevue or www.mindshiftgear.com.

The SCOTTeVEST OTG Jacket ($215) comes loaded with 29 pockets, and can also hold a full-size laptop without showing any bumps or bulges. The rip-stop quilted jacket is machine washable and Nano-treated for water and stain resistance. Available at http://www.scottevest.com/.

The Cabela’s Men’s and Women’s Rainy River Gore-Tex Jacket ($129.99) will keep anyone dry in the wettest of Pacific Northwest weather, and its compact storage with a stuff-sack makes it easy to stow away. Available at Cabela’s stores in Tulalip or Lacey or www.cabelas.com.

Hunters will find the Cabela’s Intensity 10×42 Binoculars ($199.99) a valuable commodity when spotting wildlife from long-range distances. Available at Cabela’s stores in Tulalip or Lacey or www.cabelas.com.

Cabela’s SuperMag Chest Waders ($239.99-$249.99) offer the ultimate protection from the elements when hunting, and Thinsulate Ultra Insulation will keep warmth trapped inside while the keeping moisture out. Available at Cabela’s stores in Tulalip or Lacey or www.cabelas.com.

The heavy-duty Cabela’s Carnivore Commercial-Grade Meat Grinder ($349.99-$749.99) makes grinding multiple pounds of meat so much easier. The Cool-Tek Gel Ice Pak keeps the meat cold for efficient grinding. Available at Cabela’s stores in Tulalip or Lacey or www.cabelas.com.

Anglers looking for an ideal and inexpensive trolling rod and reel combo should hookup with the Cabela’s Depth Master Combo ($69.99). The durable set up will provide anglers the maximum strength to reel in a big catch. Available at Cabela’s stores in Tulalip or Lacey or www.cabelas.com.

Fly anglers can find everything they need in the easy-packable Cabela’s RLS Fly Combo ($169.99) that comes with a Rulon disc drag reel, 8-weight rod, WF floating fly line, backing, leader and case, plus a lifetime guarantee. Available at Cabela’s stores in Tulalip or Lacey or www.cabelas.com.

The Cabela’s Advanced Anglers Tackle Bag Series ($29.99-$99.99) underwent a redesign with a water-resistant fabric, heavy-duty zippers and skid-resistant molded base to keep all your lures and gear in safe storage. The bags come in four sizes to fit the needs of any angler. Available at Cabela’s stores in Tulalip or Lacey or www.cabelas.com.

The Duluth Trading Company Alaskan Hardgear Force Nine Jacket ($149.50) has a four-way stretch soft-shell waterproof exterior with a warm micro-fleece liner to keep the cold and wet elements out and stored warmth within. The 10 pockets on the jacket allows for maximum storage space. Available at www.duluthtrading.com or 866-300-9719.

Bicyclists can stay safe on the roads and trails with WingLights Fixed ($34.99), which flashes a bright amber light for excellent visibility. The lights fit securely onto the handlebars. There is also a multiuse WingLights Mag ($49.99) version that can clip onto handlebars or when removed will clip together to form a key ring on a karabiner when out for a nighttime walk. Available at www.amazon.com or http://www.cycl.bike/.

Fastening down a tent, tarp or anything that needs to be securely anchored down just got easier with the durable Orange Screw ($7-$22). The do-it-all, polycarbonate small or large screws are derived from 100-percent recycled materials, and are a family-owned and operated business from White Salmon, Washington. Available at www.orangescrew.com/shop.html.

The KnifeArt Company has the right fit for every outdoorsman. The Chris Reeve Carbon Fiber Small Inkosi ($415) comes with a razor-sharp 2.75-inch blade. The first 100 knives made are individually numbered. Available at www.knifeart.com/carbon-fiber-small-inkosi.html. The Razorback Fixed Blade Neck Knife ($200) is a great tactical blade for all purpose use with a textured black handle for secure grip. Available at www.knifeart.com/rkntafiblkn.html.

Control the warmth of your feet from the touch of a cellphone with the Thermacell Bluetooth Heated Insoles and Heat Packs ($199). They’re controlled by a free app — available for iPhone or Android — and the “Heavy Duty” model provides up to 8.5 hours of warmth with four settings. Available at http://heat.thermacell.com/ or Cabela’s in Tulalip and Lacey or Bass Pro Shops in Tacoma or 6th Avenue Outfitters in Auburn.

The Tree Tribe Wood and Bamboo Sunglasses ($50-$74) are not only stylish, but for every sale the company promises to plant 10 trees with a partnering nonprofit tree planting organization. Each pair of shades comes with UV protected polarized lenses made with sturdy frames in a wide variety of styles. The Tree TribeEco Water Bottles($21-$25) in 12- or 20-ounce sizes are made from durable stainless steel, and keep drinks warm or hot for up to 12 hours. Available at treetribe.com or www.amazon.com.

Keep the fog and frost off your lenses with the Sven Can See Spray, Wipe n’ Go ($10.95). The formula works in all temperatures, and for extremely cold conditions try the Xtreme Cold Formula that works in minus-20 degrees to 20 degrees farenheit. A single application works effectively all-day. Available at www.svencansee.com or www.amazon.com.