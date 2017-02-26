Carolyn Hax advises a man that his intended is showing signs of serious immaturity.

Dear Carolyn

DEAR CAROLYN: I’ve known for a while that my parents are not my fiancée’s favorite people and didn’t totally understand why until my fiancée recently revealed she’s still simmering over a comment my dad made over a year ago that my mom eagerly “me-too”-ed.

It was a dumb and petty comment about someone else’s appearance that my fiancée took as a subtle reference to her.

My fiancée is now saying, “Hey, that’s just the way your folks are, it’s obvious what they must think of me, and that’s fine. I’ll just interact with them less.”

My parents are none the wiser about her simmering anger. But it’s manifesting itself as her wanting to have them less involved in our lives, which is not what I want.

Anything I can do to nudge this toward a happier future, or do I butt out and let things run a natural course?

— Anonymous

DEAR ANONYMOUS: Here’s the “natural course” of someone who takes a remark about someone else, escalates it into an imagined personal slight, uses the manufactured offense to stoke a secret fury, and then cites that fury in a barely veiled threat to stand between the source of the remark and his grown child: to poison countless other relationships with her petty and poorly managed anger.

So I vote no on the run-its-course thing.

Your fiancée’s actions over the past year and a half have spelled out for you the following: She has very thin skin. She does not speak up when she is upset. She piles up secret resentment. She does not face this resentment like an adult, instead striking the disingenuous tone of an adolescent.

She thinks it’s OK to stand between you and your parents because she is upset — without giving them or you any chance to explain yourselves or make amends.

Please, please see how unhealthy this is. Your fiancée is showing signs of profound immaturity, insecurity and poor self-esteem, which are the unholy trinity behind so many abusive and controlling relationships.

This isn’t just about your parents, either. If she thinks it’s OK to use react-resent-reject tactics on your parents, she’ll do it with whoever she perceives as a threat — your buddy from college, your neighbor, the couples you hang out with, and eventually? You. Or worse, your someday kids.

When you stand up to her on this, expect her to threaten to break the engagement. Let her.

Full disclosure, I don’t see emotional wellness in her future anytime soon, and therefore not in yours if you stay with her.

Assuming you’re not ready to leave, at least stand up for what’s right. “You’ve made my parents pay for months without allowing them to defend themselves. I won’t accept that.” Hold firm. It’s not siding against her or siding with your parents — it’s taking maturity’s side.

HI, CAROLYN:

I wonder about the general principle of using another person as a reason to address or change things in your life — especially things you can’t seem to change for yourself. In some scenarios, I can see this as wonderful: A parent stops drinking for his kids, a spouse modifies bad eating habits for their spouse.

I see that “I lost weight for you” or “I tried [whatever] for you” might be unhealthy in some situations.

There are changes I would dearly love to make. However, I don’t feel like I alone am deserving of these positive gains — but it’s a no-brainer for me to effect change for someone else. Your thoughts?

— C.

DEAR C.: I think you’re conflating a change made for someone else’s benefit with a change made for someone else’s approval.

The latter puts your success in someone else’s hands, and is therefore unhealthy — but the former is about seeing someone else as a reason to become the person you want to be. That success is measured only by you.