Single? Couple? Friends? Here are things to do if you want to go out this Valentine's Day.

Treat yourself to one of these events happening on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. No date required.

Anti-Valentine’s Day: A sanctuary for broken hearts. Bar Sue will be playing horror movies, heavy metal music and will provide black paper hearts to write anti-valentines. 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Free admission

Octopus Blind Date: Watch as the Seattle Aquarium’s male and female giant octopuses meet for the first time in a tank decorated for Valentine’s Day. Will sparks fly? 12 p.m. $25 admission.

LGBTQ Youth Valentine’s Day Party: A party for LGBTQ teens and young adults ages 11-22 at the Lambert House. There will be games and a dinner. 4-9:30 p.m. Recommended $5 donation.

Whisky is My Valentine: Twenty percent off all whiskeys at the Barrel Thief along with a Valentine card making station and a prize for the best card. 4-11 p.m. Free admission.

Political Postcard Happy Hour: Valentine’s Day Edition: Send a valentine to the politician of your choice at Cure. Cards and stamps provided. 5-7 p.m. Free admission.

Cake walk + Competition: Bring a cake and participate in a cake walk, cake competition, costume contest and dance party at the Jacob Lawrence Gallery 6-9 p.m. Free admission.

Ladies night: Valentine’s Day Trapeze, Pole and Bubbly: A trapeze and pole dancing class at Emerald City Trapeze. 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $69 and registration is required.

Carrie Jenkins: What is Love?: Philosopher and writer Carrie Jenkins will discuss aspects of love and how it has changed over the years at a talk at Town Hall. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Get Your Heart On: Substation will host a night of R&B music, raffles and soul food. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $12, $15, $17. Some of the proceeds will benefit KEXP and NPR.

In the Drink: “Love on the Rocks”: Songs to drown your sorrows performed at the Triple Door Lounge. 8 p.m. Free admission.

Live Laugh Love: A Valentine’s Day Comedy Show: Local comics Eden Nault, Erin Ingle, Wilfred Padua, and El Sanchez perform at High Dive. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets are $10 advance or $15 at the door.

Love is SO Radical: A skating party at Southgate Roller Rink to promote self-care and love for everyone. Complete with a photo booth, a “compliment booth,” and a “self-love station.” All proceeds will go to Safe Night Access Project Seattle (SNAPS). 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15

Shannon and the Clams: Valentine’s Lonely Romance Dance: DJ party by Shannon and the Clams performing 60s and 70s R&B at Lo-Fi Performance Gallery. 8 p.m. $8 cover fee.

Comedy of Love: Unexpected Productions’ Improv group performs stories of love, sex, marriage and kissing at Unexpected Productions’ Market Theater. 8:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Knut Bell on the Valentine: Country singer Knut Bell concert and square dancing lesson at Little Red Hen. Concert starts at 9 p.m. and square dancing is at 8 p.m. Free admission.

Game Night: Capitol Cider will be serving red and pink ciders and wines all day with a game night from 8-11 p.m. Free admission.