Readers rave about Mariners fans’ welcome for Ichiro, prosecuting tree cutters, free breakfast, Skagit Valley Tulip Festival; rant about Burke-Gilman painted trees, Ravenna Park homeless encampments, adults on the playground, barking dog.

RAVE To the Seattle Mariners fans who gave Ichiro a rousing, roaring, prolonged standing ovation for his top-of-the-9th home run for the Miami Marlins at the April 19 game. It showed great sportsmanship to cheer a former player when he was in town with an opposing team, and Mariner fans did themselves proud. Thank you, fans, and thank you, Ichiro!

RANT To whoever thought that painting a dozen young birch trees blue along the Burke-Gilman Trail four years ago was “art.” The trees are all dead now, standing as a sad reminder of this failed project. Perhaps the person who said the paint was “not harmful” could take out the dead trees and plant something natural in their place.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the increasing number of homeless encampments in Ravenna Park. Rave to the two coyotes who observed us without fear from a park trail. They’re prospering feasting on the refuse and rodents around the camps.

RANT I appreciate that you’re trying to be nice, but when I’m in the street, waiting at a stop sign on my bicycle, I’m following the rules of the road, and you should too. If you have the right of way, take it, don’t stop to let me cross the intersection. Please follow the rules of the road and take your right of way; it’s safer for all of us that way!

RAVE To the city of Seattle for prosecuting the selfish homeowners who cut down trees on public green belt to get a better view and enrich themselves through higher property values at the public’s expense.

RANT I live next to a park and see adults getting high and playing on the equipment all day. It drives me crazy, and it’s putting kids in danger, allowing adults to abuse and damage their swings and slides. I guess we need to pass laws about adults staying off the equipment.

RAVE To the generous couple at an Issaquah restaurant who bought breakfast for a woman traveling from San Diego to start a new job in Wenatchee. She was blown away with the friendliness of Washingtonians.

RANT To my otherwise lovely neighbor who allows her dog to bark as long as she likes, whenever she likes, and makes excuses when kindly asked to take control. Your neighbors don’t blame your dog. They blame you. You’re stunningly inconsiderate.

RAVE To everyone involved with the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. We were there on Easter. The roads and the festival office were packed, but the people in the office were friendly, gave us great directions and were, best of all, quick! It’s well worth the drive from Pierce County. So beautiful!