We received more than 100 entries in our Father’s Day contest, from near and far.

Dear readers: Again, your creativity has overwhelmed us. Our call for you to draw your dad for our contest resulted in more than 100 entries. Just as in our “draw your mom” contest, we had a tough time picking winners — if we judged according to heartfelt expression, you’d all win prizes.

Our youngest entrant was 4 and our oldest entrant listed herself as “80 +.” (Qualifier: We also received one from someone admitting to “Much older than 18.”) We received remarkably similar drawings from a set of twins. A pencil drawing of a beloved grandfather. A sketch of an elderly dad whose time is ebbing away. A sumi ink portrait from Kobe, Japan.

After much deliberation, we offer our winners, who each receive a gift card. Other entries are in the gallery of images with this story.

First prize, adult: Mikayla Stewart of Gig Harbor

Second prize, adult: Sirpa Heide Nelson of Seattle

First prize, youth: Adam D.C.B. Chen, 17, of Kirkland

Second prize, youth: Henry Oates, 5, of Everett

Happy Father’s Day!