Readers rave about hero giving Heimlich maneuver, free flowers, friendly flagger, kindness for hummingbirds; rant about noisy babies at concerts, taking up too much space on ferries, spreading germs.

RAVE To the hero at a McDonald’s who performed the Heimlich maneuver several times on a man in distress until his breathing resumed. I thought the hero should have had a round of cheers from the other patrons and at least the fellow he’d just saved, but we didn’t see any demonstration of thanks or amazement for what he’d done. Thank you to this wonderful gentleman for saving a life and showing that some people are supercitizens.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the Seattle Symphony for its Family, School and Community programs. We attended two terrific Side-by-Side concerts, one with UW students and one with Roosevelt High School students. Rant to parents who bring babies and small children to these concerts; their crying and misbehaving are disrespectful and distracting to the musicians and the audience.

RAVE While I was waiting to pay for my flower arrangement at QFC, a gentleman also waiting chatted pleasantly. When I put my credit card on the counter he said, “They don’t accept that here.” I thought he was joking, but he’d paid for my arrangement as well as his, and gave me a big hug and left. There are so many nice people.

RANT For all the inconsiderate people on ferries who take up sitting space with their belongings or stretched out sleeping. There should have been room for everyone, but my husband and I couldn’t find a place to sit and had to go back to our car for the ride.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to Seattle Parks Dept. maintenance crews for quick, prompt replacement of the Seattle dog-leash-law sign along Magnolia Boulevard parkway twice after it was sawed off. Rant to dog owners who scoff at leash-law signs and unleash their dogs, letting them tear up landscape and menace walkers.

RAVE To the flagger tasked with keeping residents, schoolkids and passers-by safe from the construction and sewer-repair work on Woodlawn Avenue North. Even in pouring rain, he’s always cheerful, greets everyone, and helps us understand what’s going on with the project.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to adults who should know better, but still cough and sneeze into their hands. Please be considerate and cough or sneeze into your inner elbow so no one has to come in contact with your germ-filled hands. Rave to those who are considerate, practicing this simple habit and teaching it to their children.

RAVE For my husband, who takes such good care of the birds, hanging shop lights over the hummingbird feeders to keep the nectar from freezing. The many hummers that come for nectar often stay awhile, taking sips and basking in the warmth.