Readers rant about cellphones, babies at the theater, bad renters, kids running wild at restaurant; rave about help with ferry, safe wallet, kind man in yarn shop.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the hooligan who shoved me to the sidewalk while I was walking, and rave to the restaurant employee who helped me, the kind responding Seattle police officers, the EMTs and the efficient staff at Harborview Medical Center ICU who cared for my hemorrhage and concussion. It takes a village to repair the actions of an ill-intentioned individual.

RANT To people in line at Costco and other stores: Get off your phone. No one wants to hear your conversations, and it’s totally rude to be talking on the phone when the checker is trying to talk to you.

RAVE To the observant ferry employee who saw that my car wouldn’t start when the ferry started loading and jumped my battery. I’d arrived early, turned the motor off but kept the lights on to read and listened to the radio. He said this happens all the time when there’s a long wait. Maybe others can learn from my mistake.

RANT To rude and inconsiderate people who bring babies and toddlers to evening movies. Get a sitter, or rent the movie. Screaming, crying and talking toddlers and babies don’t belong in a theater, especially with selfish parents who do nothing to soothe them or take them out so people who paid to watch the movie can enjoy it.

RAVE To the nice person who placed my son’s wallet (which he’d dropped in the SeaTac parking garage) on the windshield of our car. It took us a month to see it embedded in the windshield; the car was parked and driven all that time until we were clearing snow off and found it, with all the cash and cards inside! People can be great, and frequently are!

RANT To the property-management company that obviously doesn’t do extensive credit and background checks on renters at the house next door to ours, since we’ve had many bad ones with junked cars, drug dealing, etc.

RAVE To the kind gentleman in line at a local yarn shop who paid for my friend’s yarn when she realized she’d forgotten her wallet at home, and for her generous gesture of gratitude by giving him the scarf she’d just finished, her first-ever weaving project. It warmed the hearts of everyone in the shop!

RANT To the parent working at a restaurant happy hour whose two young children ran around screaming, jumping on furniture and climbing over people seated on a long bench seat trying to eat. I get it that sitters can bag at the last minute, but at least bring something for your children to do while you’re working and check on them once in a while.