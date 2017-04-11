The half-page ad in The Seattle Times was actually his second proposal.

When Julian Clark of London took out a half-page ad in The Seattle Times asking for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage last month, it wasn’t really a cliffhanger.

You see, the 54-year-old world-traveling professional musician, who has a side gig as an attorney, had already asked Liz Hardy of Seattle to marry him once before, and she’d said yes.

But that was two years ago and Hardy, 47, jokingly told Clark he’d have to ask her again since so much time had elapsed.

Clark, an incurable romantic who is prone to grand gestures, took her at her word and wracked his brain for a new and novel way to show her that his devotion to her had no expiration date.

“I had to do something that would make her realize how committed I was and going public seemed like a good idea,” said Clark, who sings and plays keyboard and mandolin for the band Love Street. The Sheffield, England, native is also an attorney for the international law firm Hill Dickinson LLP.

When he first proposed to Hardy in a bar two years ago, he hired a band and sang Prince’s “Purple Rain” to her on bended knee.

But he felt the need to top that somehow and because Hardy — a freelance writer who’s done work for Nordstrom, REI, Sephora and others — reads her local paper religiously, Clark hit upon the idea of a newspaper proposal.

He took out a $5,000 half-page ad that ran March 23 on the back of the A section in The Seattle Times.

It said:

“Dear Ms H

Despite having secretly hired a band, learned your favorite Prince number and then going down on one knee, it would appear that you have still not got the message.

So, “Pretty please — with sugar on top”

(as per Pulp Fiction):

Will you marry me?

Yours Truly,

Me (aka the President of the S.F. Bull Deposits Inc)

Thanks,

J”

When Hardy saw the ad — and “honestly, how could you miss it?” she asked — she was impressed.

“Of course, he completely won me over and I was touched that he did something so romantic, ” Hardy said.

Hardy accepted immediately both by phone and by posting a “big soppy message on his Facebook page for everyone to see,” she said. “Turnabout is fair play.”

Hardy is in Seattle for a few months but will be joining Clark in London shortly.

They plan to marry by the end of the year, around Christmastime or perhaps even on New Year’s Eve, in Seattle.