A casual dinner in Seattle with the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky turned into a full-fledged fundraiser, as locals wanted to help.

It was just supposed to be a couple dozen people for dinner at the home of Marc Firmani and his wife, Joy Portella.

Then word spread about the guest of honor, and things got completely out of hand.

“People we don’t even know were calling and asking, ‘Can we bring 10 people?’ ” Firmani said the other day.

And that is how a low-key visit to Seattle by Betty Cockrum, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK), turned into a full-blown fundraiser for the nonprofit, which has been a favorite target of former Gov. Mike Pence, now vice president of the United States of America.

Those who support a woman’s right to choose have wondered for months now what they can do to soothe the wounds of losing the November election to Pence and his president, Donald J. Trump.

Cockrum, 63, perfectly fits the bill. She knew long before the rest of the country that the new administration would want to control women’s reproductive health. She has served at PPINK for 15 years now and seen, firsthand, how Pence feels about a woman’s right to choose.

In his view, she shouldn’t have one at all.

In 2007, when Pence was a U.S. representative, he sponsored the first-ever bill to defund Planned Parenthood, and did so repeatedly through 2011, when it finally passed the House.

Once elected governor, Pence cut public funding to PPINK by more than $1 million, and in his abbreviated term as governor, he signed eight anti-abortion bills into law.

Within days after voters sent Pence to the White House, some 7,000 people from around the country donated to PPINK — part of an “unprecedented” 80,000-gift surge nationally — in his name.

Cockrum counted every gift — $270,000 so far — and was sure to show her appreciation.

“I take great pleasure in sending him a letter each month, to his residence,” Cockrum said of Pence. “I always sign it, ‘We wish you well, and please respect the sovereignty of women.’ ”

She paused. Smiled a little.

“It really irritates him.”

Pence’s legacy has carried on, though. For starters, some 300 people were infected with HIV after he cut Planned Parenthood funding that would have provided them education, protection and treatment.

Right now, there’s a bill in the works in Indiana that would require abortion providers to give women information about a scientifically unproven method to “reverse” abortions induced by medication.

Another bans abortion from the point of conception.

“They have no integrity about their behavior,” Cockrum said of Indiana’s state lawmakers, adding that her 15-year career at PPINK (she’s retiring in June) has mostly been spent battling over semantics. (It took her two years to get a meeting with Pence).

She says “anti-abortion.” They say “pro-life.” (“Everyone’s in favor of life,” Cockrum countered.)

They say “mother,” and she says “pregnant woman.”

They say “baby” and she says “fetus.”

“On any given day,” she said, “I feel like the other side wins at this war of words.”

So you understand why Cockrum refers to Washington state as “La La Land,” a magical, reasonable place where Roe v. Wade was affirmed in 1997. (Firmani, a fellow Hoosier, flew Cockrum out in a show of support.)

The other night, about 100 people poured into Firmani’s South Lake Union public-relations office happy to donate $100 or more each to PPINK.

Among them was Chris Charbonneau, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands.

“This is an opportunity for a colleague to get support,” she said of Cockrum, “but also for our community to get a window into life in these red states, and in particular to Mike Pence.

“Now he’s everyone’s problem.”

Charbonneau witnessed the same sort of response after the election. “Giant” stock gifts. People showing up with checks, cash and change fished out of their couches. Five hundred 20-somethings were volunteering every week.

“These people are trying to prevent mayhem in the lives of people,” Charbonneau said.

And in their own. After the election, some 1,900 women came into affiliate clinics for IUDs, Charbonneau said. A preventive measure against unwanted pregnancy, but also against an administration that could take that option away.

David Brotherton was one of the men who made up about a third of the crowd.

“It feels like we need to reach outside of our little bubble,” he said. “Women’s reproductive health is all of our reproductive health.”

After everyone left — a crowd that included Firmani’s rugby buddies and Portella’s friends in global health — Firmani and Portella went into a conference room and counted everything up. In just a few hours, they had raised $30,000. They walked down to Cactus, where Cockrum was having dinner, and dropped the envelope onto her table.

“Exhilarated. Astonished. Grateful. Warm and fuzzy,” Cockrum described herself the next morning. “As tough as this job is, it is days like yesterday and touches with people like Joy and Mark who keep me going.”

Said Firmani: “The entire journey of putting this together gave us respite about feeling bad about the election. We were moving forward and doing something positive, and that sort of inoculated us.”

The next morning, when the alarm went off, Portella turned to her husband with a question:

“What’s next?”