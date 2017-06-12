Dog lovers and the dog-wary agree that owners should take responsibility for their pets.

A story last week about being leery of dogs in mutt mad Seattle seemed to hit a nerve, sparking hundreds of comments on The Seattle Times webpage and Facebook and inspiring dozens to write in with tales of their own dog-gone woes.

While a few people did question those that don’t like dogs (” , a surprising number of readers agreed with the dog-wary individuals who talked about living in mutt-mad Seattle.

The story featured two people who are afraid of dogs but don’t want people to know for fear they’d be judged “soulless” in a city where dogs outnumber children.

Here’s what a few readers had to say, edited for brevity and grammar. Read the full comments here: