For the last four years, an O’Dea High School senior has organized a toy drive for the children of migrant workers in Skagit County. This year, more than 350 children stood in line for toys.

The parents wait outside, happy but uncomfortable. They don’t like to take charity. They are migrant workers who would rather earn what they have.

But inside a room at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington last Saturday, their children wandered, wide-eyed, charged with choosing one or two toys from tables covered with them.

Dolls. Star Wars puzzles. Soccer balls.

“The parents are very proud and would not like their kids to ask,” said Jack Ipsen, an O’Dea High School senior who organized the toy drive. “So we have to let the kids go in by themselves so the parents don’t pressure them not to take anything.”

But Ipsen wants nothing more. He’s been collecting, transporting and unloading most of these toys for the last four years, as a member of the St. James Cathedral’s Youth Migrant Project.

As Christmas approached, I called the St. James offices looking for an unsung face of the holiday spirit. Someone who made the day what it should be — what people needed it to be — with a full and selfless heart.

Talk to Jack Ipsen, they said.

He’s a senior at O’Dea High School and just 18. But he thinks and acts well beyond his years. And he knows how lucky he is to be born into his family — father Theodore, a former Seattle police officer; mother Teresa, a former police dispatcher; and 19-year-old twin brothers Andrew and Isaac — and a church community he’s known all his life.

“To be honest, I haven’t lived that hard of a life,” Ipsen said recently. “There’s not much I really need on Christmas. I was always happy, never had a complaint.”

So this toy drive is a gift in itself — a chance for Ipsen to reconnect with the migrant families that he sees every summer as part of his youth ministry, and to see Christmas up close.

Ipsen first got involved with the Youth Migrant Project in 2013, when he spent five days a week that summer living in Burlington with the families who work the fields there.

“I didn’t even know that that community existed, so it was quite the shock,” Ipsen said. “The need there is kind of unreal.”

So unreal, that it takes three churches to keep the shelves of the food bank stocked. Hence, the name: The Tri-Parish Food Bank.

But what surprised Ipsen more were the children of the migrant workers.

“They live in what we would consider such awful conditions,” he said. “Plywood and sheet-metal houses with bunk beds all around. Their parents gone all day, working.

“But they don’t even notice it,” he said. “They are just so happy no matter when you see them. I was taken aback.”

It was 18 degrees out when Ipsen left his Auburn home last Saturday morning for the half-hour drive to the St. James Pastoral Outreach Center at Ninth and Columbia streets. There, Ipsen met up with Youth Minister Curtis Leighton to load bags of donated toys and boxes of donated coats into church vans.

“It’s really remarkable,” Leighton said of Ipsen. “Just the kind of complete dedication that it shows.

“I look at Jack and see a kid who has really got his priorities straight,” he said. “He is so committed to service and there is so little ego wrapped up in it. There’s this desire to be of use to the people who need it.”

So what role does Ipsen want to play in the world? Politician, of all things, and despite everything he’s seen this year.

“I think the greatest amount of change one can do is in politics,” he said.

To that end, he has applied and been nominated to both the United States Military Academy at West Point and the United States Naval Academy. He’s also been accepted to Carroll College — home of the Fighting Saints.

He’s already made a great amount of change, just in high school, especially for those up north.

“They hold a special place in my heart,” he said of the migrant families. “By far, I love working up there more than anything I’ve ever done. It’s this society in need that nobody knows about.”

At St. James, Ipsen made sure there was a toy-drive announcement in the church bulletin and a giving tree in the lobby.

At O’Dea, he arranged “Dress Down Day,” when students pay $5 to wear casual dress instead of their uniform of khakis and collared shirts (140 students donated, raising $700 for the toy drive).

He also collected toys from Holy Family Church in Auburn and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Issaquah, and coordinated toy donations with other churches in the diocese.

They all met in Burlington, where they filled the room with toys and waited for the kids to come in.

At Ipsen’s first time out, 288 children stood in line for toys. This year, there were 386. Each got a toy and a winter coat. Outside, parents sipped hot chocolate and ate cookies provided by a parish group.

“It’s always stressful, and it’s always a long day,” Ipsen said. “It’s a long drive home, but I think, ‘I came into a building with 500 toys and they’re all gone.’ They’re out there, filling a need.

“That’s a good feeling.”