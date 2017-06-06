More than 200 students from Seattle’s Van Asselt and South Shore elementary schools squared off Tuesday for the 5-foot-tall tournament trophy at Detective Cookie’s Urban Youth Chess Club.

The club, in its 11th year, started with only three participants.

Denise “Cookie” Bouldin, a Seattle police detective, says, “It’s a sport of the mind. It’s about having fun and because it helps with self-esteem.”

She says the players are a “rainbow of nationalities.”

Eleven-year-old Jordan Hurd, a fifth-grader at South Shore, has been playing for only a year, but says “chess helps me focus. It helps you learn to help others.”

Pointing out there is no trash-talking in chess, he notes some players may try to distract by staring intently while you consider a move.

Bouldin says it’s an anti-violence, positive activity that develops critical thinking and problem solving.

“If I don’t win, I smile and say ‘good game,’ ” Jordan says. “If I win, I don’t brag, and just smile and say ‘good game.’ ”

The club meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Rainier Beach Library, and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Rainier Beach Community Center.

Children, teens and adults are invited, and it’s free.

Your move.