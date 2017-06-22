Seattle-area residents, share your stories about your ink.
As Independence Day approaches, The Seattle Times wants to highlight your patriotic tattoo for a potential story. Do you have a flag, an eagle or a commemoration of your service in the armed forces? Share a picture and your story. Tell us where you got it, why you got it, and what it means to you.
Email William Ferrer (wferrer@seattletimes.com) and include your phone number (not for publication), name and city.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.