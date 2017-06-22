Seattle-area residents, share your stories about your ink.

As Independence Day approaches, The Seattle Times wants to highlight your patriotic tattoo for a potential story. Do you have a flag, an eagle or a commemoration of your service in the armed forces? Share a picture and your story. Tell us where you got it, why you got it, and what it means to you.

Email William Ferrer (wferrer@seattletimes.com) and include your phone number (not for publication), name and city.