This month, Consumers’ Checkbook compared prices charged by Washington’s largest auto insurers and found that most area drivers will save $500 or more a year by making a better auto insurance choice.

CONSUMERS’ CHECKBOOK

GEICO and its gecko. Allstate a masochistic stuntman. State Farm uses NBA stars and some guy named Jake. Nationwide has Peyton Manning singing a jingle on continuous loop. Progressive’s Flo promises big savings from an oddly sterile-looking environment.

What these ads have in common — aside from trying way too hard to be clever — are promises of superior coverage, lower prices, or both. Can you get better service or coverage by switching? Maybe. Can you get a lower price by shopping around? Probably!

Nonprofit consumer group Puget Sound Consumers’ Checkbook magazine and Checkbook.org compared prices charged by Washington’s largest auto insurers and found that most area drivers will save $500 or more a year by making a better auto insurance choice. Many will save $1,500 or more.

For the next month, Checkbook is offering free access to its ratings of auto-insurance companies to Seattle Times readers via this link: www.checkbook.org/seattletimes/auto-insurance.

Here are the types of savings Checkbook found are available to most Puget Sound-area families:

• An illustrative couple with two cars living in northern King County with clean driving records would pay $1,056 with Esurance or Safeco, $1,148 with Progressive, $1,316 with USAA or $1,319 with GEICO, compared with $1,636 with State Farm (Washington’s largest insurer) and more than $2,000 with Amica, Farmers and MetLife.

• If that couple has a less-than-perfect driving record (two speeding tickets in the last year), they’d pay $1,319 with GEICO, $1,550 with USAA, $1,644 with Safeco or $1,667 with Esurance, compared with $1,785 with State Farm, $2,796 with Farmers, $3,070 with MetLife and $4,213 with Amica.

• If they needed to add a teenage son to their policy (God help them), they’d pay $2,368 with Kemper, $2,417 with American Family, or $2,428 with PEMCO, compared with $3,154 with State Farm and more than $5,000 with MetLife and Amica.

Although it’s a bit of a pain to shop for auto insurance, most consumers would agree that spending a few hours to save $500, $1,500 or more every year is worth the effort.

Note that you don’t have to wait until your current policy term expires to take advantage of the savings you’d get from a switcheroo. When you switch to a lower-priced company, your old insurance company will refund the unused share of your premium.

You also don’t have to forsake service for a better rate. In addition to comparing the prices offered by local insurance companies, Checkbook asked insurance customers and auto body shops to rate insurers for their claims-handling service. Checkbook’s ratings reveal that some highly rated companies offer low rates.

You might think that if you’ve been driving for many years without a crash and with few speeding tickets that insurance companies will offer you their best rates. Unfortunately, that’s not necessarily the case.

Insurers increasingly are offering their best rates only to customers who meet criteria that have nothing to do with their driving histories. For example, most offer their lowest rates only to customers with excellent credit scores and who are college graduates and homeowners.

And companies are increasingly using secretive and opaque methods to calculate rates. With most companies, Checkbook found your credit score and other information may matter more than your driving record.

The appropriateness of using credit histories and other similar data in setting rates is a hotly debated topic among the insurance industry and consumer groups. Companies clearly charge far higher rates to customers with poor credit scores than they do for people with good scores.

Checkbook found, for example, that for one driver profile it looked at of a 38-year-old female driver with “excellent” credit, she would pay, on average, $982 more per year if she had a “fair” credit score. Compare that huge increase to the $522 penalty for having a recent at-fault accident or the $606 penalty for having two recent speeding tickets.

Checkbook’s comparison tool will help many families identify the lowest-cost companies for them, but because Checkbook found that small differences in policyholder characteristics, many of which have nothing to do with driving records, can have big effects on some companies’ premiums, be sure to check rates yourself.

You want to buy enough coverage to protect yourself — but not so much that you’re wasting money. Avoid common car-insurance mistakes by doing the following:

• Make sure you maintain the highest deductible amount with which you’re comfortable.

• Be vigilant that your coverage doesn’t lapse.

•Consider dropping collision coverage when your car’s value drops below $3,000 or so.

• When shopping for coverage, find out how much more it will cost to raise limits beyond standard coverages. It is usually inexpensive to increase limits for liability coverage above standard amounts.

• Carefully consider the extras. Some optional coverages aren’t worth much, but companies charge a lot for them.

• For repairs, insist on using a repair shop you can trust — as long as it charges reasonable rates. At Checkbook.org, you’ll also find ratings of area auto-body shops for quality and price.