Urbanologist and former Seattle resident Max Grinnell points out that New York and California are not the only places where you can see great midcentury modernism. The Pacific Northwest lent the movement an indelible style.

In our own time, the design movement known as midcentury modern is known to the average person through the sets of “Mad Men,” which made this world come alive in a form of warm nostalgia, albeit one that was soaked in gin and cigarettes.

Brought over from Europe by practitioners that included Walter Gropius and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, the American manifestations of this design style that gave prominence to elegant simplicity and a consilience with nature are thought to be primarily located in New York, California and other well-trod parts of our two coasts.

As regards residential architecture, midcentury modernism is distinguished by a desire to open up interior spaces and to allow the outside world to enter through large windows and open floor plans. Noted practitioners in the Pacific Northwest included Paul Kirk and Roland Terry, whose work had the additional regional context of drawing on the use of unpainted wood, asymmetrical floor plans and rather sparse exterior decorative elements.

The Pacific Northwest was particularly rich in artists and designers who contributed to this broad aesthetic movement by adding elements of stylized Native American culture, combined with a mix of Pacific Rim influences drawn from Japan, Korea and China. This cultural syncretism gave rise to the sculpture of George Tsutakawa, the paintings of Morris Graves and Kenneth Callahan’s expansive murals.

The grand expression in this mode held sway through the 1950s and into the early 1970s.

As aesthetic movements ebb and flow, the tendrils of brutalism and postmodernism began to take hold and soon midcentury modernism would be seen as passe. Of course, there is always some overlap between idioms, and a good example of this is the King County Administration Building, which manages to straddle several different styles.

But the Puget Sound region is littered with variations and permutations on midcentury-modern architecture and design. Growing up in Seattle, I remember that many of them were the subject of derision in the 1980s and 1990s, as some critics took potshots at these works that were just barely out of their awkward teen years. Today many of these creative works are celebrated by folks near and far in the form of Facebook groups, Instagram collectives, blog posts and sometimes just good old-fashioned words on a page, electronic or other.

Here are seven that I have enjoyed over the years. What are your favorite midcentury-modern buildings, done Seattle-style?

The Dowell residence by Paul Kirk

With an exterior cedar-clad and a large, light central atrium, the Dowell residence by the noted architect Paul Kirk retains a distinctly Pacific Northwest sensibility combined with the design principles that distinguish the midcentury-modern aesthetic. As a bit of a bonus, the outdoor spaces, which include a lovely bridge and a creek, were conceived by William G. Teufel, whose work graced the Seattle World’s Fair campus, another midcentury-modern icon. The home was sold last year to noted wine baron Charles Smith who employed architect Tom Kundig and interior designer Debbie Kennedy to provide some sympathetic updates, including a dining table and chairs by George Nakashima.

George Tsutakawa’s ‘Fountain of Wisdom’

Among many masterful works by the late George Tsutakawa, his “Fountain of Wisdom” in front of the main entrance to the Seattle Public Library remains a warm reminder that he was a master of aesthetic syncretism, fusing together Native American, Asian and other artistic traditions. After two years of experimenting with a variety of forms inspired by obos (ceremonial stone piles), he found success via this delightful creation, which would be the first of his more than 70 fountains. On a personal note, I remember sitting near the fountain as a kid when it was over on Fifth Avenue thinking about my many overdue books (Seattle Public Library, will you forgive me?)

King County Administration Building

Amongst the litany of government buildings in Seattle that people commonly love to hate, the ponderous King County Administration Building is usually at the top of the list. Designed by Roland Pray, this building was meant to elevate mundane government functions, such as vehicle licensing, criminal investigations and other tasks. The repeated hexagonal window pattern and the nearby plazas (recently home to a sizable homeless encampment) may be the most distinguished features here. As a work of art it would seem to have much to recommend it, but as a functioning piece of the urban fabric it presents a grim anti-city sentiment writ with a curtain of hard surfaces.

Seattle Center

When people head to Seattle Center to explore the Pacific Science Center or sit by the International Fountain, they are experiencing the area’s largest midcentury-modern environment, which remains largely intact. Conceived by the fair’s architect, Paul Thiry (who was ably assisted by landscape designer Lawrence Halprin), the grounds were a place for Seattle to recognize its jet-setting ambitions as a global hub on the Pacific Rim in a period of tremendous growth and vibrancy. Over time, there have been some key additions, including Chihuly Garden and Glass and the Fisher Pavilion, which replaced the indifferent Flag Pavilion, which lasted 39 years, despite its original “temporary” status. To my mind, one key loss was the Hawaiian Pavilion, which at the end of its life functioned as a video-game arcade for area reckless youth, myself included.

Canlis

Perched on an advantageous vista overlooking Lake Union, Canlis has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years, and it remains another rare midcentury modern restaurant that is largely intact, with a few notable tweaks. With a command to build “the world’s most beautiful restaurant” from owner Peter Canlis, architects Roland Terry and Pete Wimberly worked together to create a glass facade with wide wood mullions, which provide contrast with the steel support posts at the corners. Cedar is another predominant design element which also belies a respect for local materials, a la the “Northwest Style.”

IBM Building

While Minoru Yamasaki’s main Seattle architectural flourish for most might be the Pacific Science Center (nee Science Pavilion), his IBM Building on Fifth Avenue offers a calm, classical, gleaming serenity that fits squarely in this design style. Not surprisingly, this design also served as Yamasaki’s inspiration for his World Trade Center in New York. As part of the midcentury impulse to improve “blighted” downtowns, Yamasaki commented in his biography that this structure also assisted with the transformation of the Metropolitan Tract, which was part of the original University of Washington campus. Curiously enough, today the building houses IBM Resiliency Services, which specializes in “recovery from an unplanned outage.”

University of Washington’s More Hall Annex

Demolished in July 2016 to make room for a new computer science and engineering building, the former More Hall Annex was an early attempt to open up the mysteries of nuclear power to folks passing by on campus. Built in 1961, the building was created by a team of architects working with Professor Albert Babb of the nuclear engineering department. The decision was made early on to include an all-glass upper level to allow the public to observe scientists at work. Its demolition is another reminder that when it comes to institutional expansion, universities tend to get a long leash in terms of their projects.