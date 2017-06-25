Readers rave about newspaper obituaries, KeyArena graduations, kind SPD officer, civil servants; rant about boys harassing wildlife, blasting car radios, airplane noise, Light Rail rudeness, harassment of cellphone user.

RAVE To KeyArena’s choreographing of high school graduations. My grandson was part of a graduating class of 500, the second school graduation that day, to be followed by at least one more. Staff were courteous and entry and exits well-thought-out. The whole event, in such a huge place, moving such large groups of people, nonetheless felt calm and meaningful.

RAVE To all who take the time to describe their loved ones in the newspaper’s obituaries. I read them every week and am always inspired by lives long and short, well lived. May their memories be a blessing.

RANT To the middle school boys throwing rocks at wildlife at Magnuson Park and the adult who, when confronted, used the excuse “they’re just middle-schoolers.” There’s no excuse for cruelty!

RANT To people who blast their radios while driving, usually with their windows open because it’s so loud that even they can’t stand it. The daily afternoon traffic backup near my house usually includes terribly loud radios that thump and reverberate against my house windows. I know it’s a citywide problem, I encounter it on the road every day. Please be more considerate and turn down the radio. That noise level is against the law and isn’t good for anyone.

RAVE To SPD officer Renee for her kindness and professionalism responding to a burglary at our home. Not only was she courteous and thorough, she went above and beyond, explaining how to easily repair the doorjamb. She’s a great example of the many great officers serving in our city.

RANT To the huge increase in the number of daily flights incessantly flying over Seattle. Don’t say “It’s the sound of progress.” It’s poor planning, and a disregard for the quality of life for people who live here. Is there a limit? Who’s in charge of flight paths? Help, someone! It’s getting ridiculous.

RANT To Light Rail boarding passengers who push their way onto the train before letting passengers get off. The exchange will go more quickly if you allow us to exit first.

RANT To the woman who drove up to me, slowed down in traffic, rolled down her window and told me to “get the (expletive) off my cellphone” as I was walking down the sidewalk with my phone to my ear. I was paying attention to my surroundings and talking to my mother. What‘s it to you?

RAVE To the many federal, state, and local civil servants that continue to do the work of running this great country despite the problems in the political world in Washington, D.C. Thanks for keeping our country running despite the barriers thrown in your way.