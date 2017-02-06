Dad cemented his awful status shortly after Mom’s death. Now what does daughter do about inviting him to her wedding?

Dear Carolyn

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

HI, CAROLYN: My mom died suddenly a year and a half ago at age 58. She was the best, basically; her only fault was her decision to marry and stay married to my dad, who is awful.

He cemented his awful status by starting to date my brother’s friend a few months after my mom died; she became a former friend because she “joked” two weeks after the funeral that she could finally go after my dad now that he’s single. Then she did! They kept it a secret for months.

While Mom was alive I only tolerated my dad to preserve my relationship with her, and I’ve only continued because it’s important to my brother. I live across the country anyway.

But I’m getting married next year. My fiancé has been an amazing rock. We want our wedding to be a celebration of my mom and how happy she would have been to see me so happy.

I’m fine with having my dad there, but I absolutely do not want my dad’s girlfriend there. It’s not the fact of him having a girlfriend that bothers me; it’s that it’s this particular woman who was so disrespectful to my mom and to my brother so soon after she died.

I know that I CAN insist on this, but is it the right thing to do?

— Do I Have to?

DEAR DO I HAVE TO?: I’m so sorry for your loss, and for the difficult position your father has put you in throughout your life.

You can exclude the girlfriend or anyone else (except your groom!) as long as you’re prepared to accept the consequences of exclusion.

But the greater responsibility lies with your father, doesn’t it? For a virtual lifetime of awfulness, vs. one (albeit hideous) remark? Excluding her but not him has a whiff of charging her with his crimes, too — just because she’s the one you can do without.

If you’re OK with that, then I am, too, because we all make deals with ourselves in handling the difficult people in our lives. However, that’s also the kind of inconsistency that can dog us later when we have to live with the deals we’ve made.

So instead of wrestling just with the girlfriend question as if it stands alone, I’d rather see you take on the larger question of your dad: namely, how you should deal with him to satisfy you. So far you’ve tolerated him to please your mom and then to please your brother, both of which merely postponed your reckoning with him. Half measures like shunning his girlfriend will only get you so far.

Though it might motivate him to boycott your wedding, which is fine if that’s your intent.

Re: Girlfriend: A friend was in a similar situation and ended up having the girlfriend at the wedding since Dad wouldn’t come without. The bride had an amazing photographer who had been through the same situation and who artfully (thank you, digital photography) edited out the girlfriend from the bride’s photos. Dad was none the wiser. A silver lining that can be planned for.

— Anonymous

DEAR ANONYMOUS: I consider myself a pragmatist, but this takes it.

When we can Photoshop someone out of an ongoing conversation, then I’ll need a new line of work.