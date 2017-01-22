Advice columnist Carolyn Hax first asks: Is this something about yourself that you want to change? And can you? Also, a newlywed is deeply offended by in-laws’ slideshows of the bridegroom with previous girlfriends.

Carolyn Hax is away. The following originally appeared on Sept. 11 and 16, 2005.

DEAR CAROLYN: This may seem like an odd question, but if someone doesn’t like an aspect of your personality, how would you know when you’re in the wrong as opposed to someone just not liking that aspect for their own reasons?

— New York, N.Y.

DEAR NEW YORK: Great question. Odd answer:

You’d think it would be a matter of right and wrong. Should you change this aspect of your personality, because it’s somehow bad, or is it good and fine and merely annoying to one person?

But “should” takes a distant third place, to “want to” and “can.” Is this a part of your personality you want to change? If not, then your critic gets to love it or leave it.

And even if you do want to change it, can you? If you’re, say, a worrywart, and your friend/mate/sibling/colleague hates that you’re a worrywart, and you also wish you could stop worrying, then you could probably learn a few techniques to lessen your stress.

But you will never become anything approaching laid-back, and so it would be wrong to keep fighting this aspect of your personality, and wrong for critics to pressure you to.

Your best chance of finding peace with others is to make some peace with yourself, by accepting a less-than-perfect aspect of your personality, and then letting your critics love it or leave it from there.

DEAR CAROLYN: I’m not sure how to set effective boundaries with my in-laws. My husband and I are newlyweds. When last we visited them, they showed a family digital slideshow. Mixed in were pictures of a woman my husband had been in a relationship with (over 10 years ago). I left the room after several “Oops, we should have sorted these before we showed them to you” and more pictures.

The mother’s defense was, “Well, it is his history.” I talked to my husband, who later that evening explained to them that neither of us wants to see these pictures.

Well, there were apologies and we felt we made real progress in our relationship with them — respect established. Until the next night, when again several pictures happened to pop up of another ex. At this point I said calmly, “I am not going to watch this,” and removed myself from the room.

I feel unaccepted by them and am not sure if this is just poor insight, judgment and taste on their part or if this is blatant disrespect.

— M.

DEAR M: It’s not your boundaries that need toughening, it’s your skin.

You’ve given me two choices, between declaring your in-laws thoughtless or declaring them outright hostile to you.

I strongly recommend you give yourself a third choice: that they’re regular people with a lot of life behind them and a commensurate photographic record that they, oops, didn’t get around to updating.

Or a fourth choice, that they’re people with a view of former loves that differs vastly from yours. Maybe to them it’s their son’s life story, no more, no less, no harm intended.

Both mean it’s possible that showing these pictures was no reflection on, or statement about, you. And if that was the case, then your protest didn’t establish respect, it established that you feel threatened, insecure, so afraid you won’t be accepted that you’re afraid to laugh at yourself.

Or: Their apologies make this unlikely, but, maybe you’re right that they left those photos in on purpose. If that was the case, then your protest established that they’d gotten to you.

Regardless of their intent, their son married you, not these other women. Know that, and then use it, either to make light of the old girlfriend thing — “Hey, you said there was no one until you met me!!!” — or, if it’s the best you can do, to get through it with something resembling perspective. A few raindrops don’t bother a rock.