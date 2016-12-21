Ribbons, wrapping paper and tinsel can cause serious digestive problems if swallowed.

Holiday festivities can be fun for the furry members of your family, too. Here are a few tips from Seattle Humane to keep pets stay safe this season:

1. Rich holiday, party foods can cause problems from stomach upset to pancreatitis for your pet. Have healthy treats available for them, and tell guests the food rules for your pets. Don’t leave candy out; chocolate can be fatal to animals, especially cats and small dogs. Alcohol is also toxic to pets.

2. Pets may be drawn to holiday decorations. Ribbons, wrapping paper and tinsel can cause serious digestive problems if swallowed. Keep tablecloths and table runners from hanging too low to the ground to keep pets from getting tangled in them, and never leave lit candles in reach of your pet or its tail.

3. Mistletoe and holly are moderately to severely toxic to pets and should be avoided or kept well out of reach. Poinsettia plants and Christmas trees can be mildly toxic, but most pets won’t consume enough to cause discomfort.

4. Decorations with lights and electrical cords can be tempting to a curious dog or cat, especially to puppies and kittens. Don’t leave exposed cords where your pet plays, and consider covering cords with plastic casing available from computer or household supply stores. If you’re going out or can’t supervise your pet, unplug electrical cords in their area.

5. Knowing your pet, consider how they’ll react to holiday visitors. Make a space available in a quiet room away from commotion and provide a bed, water, food, toys, and soothing music if your pet is sensitive to noise. Adding a piece of your clothing to the bed provides extra comfort.

Information: 425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org.