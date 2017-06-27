Take these cookies to the next level by adding cannabis to icing

Dunking chocolatey icing-stacked cookies into milk or crumbling them over soft serve are childhood favorites of mine that still work today. From icebox cake to cookies-and-cream ice cream, we worship the humble Oreo and its place in our dessert menus and snacks.

Homemade Oreos aren’t terribly easy to make, but boy do they satisfy. Store-bought cookies are super yummy, but you’re not going to find cannabis in those. But you will in these.

Homemade Oreos

Makes 40 cookies; 4mg THC per cookie

For the cookie wafers:

½ cup cocoa powder

1½ cups flour

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ cup sugar

½ cup coconut oil

1 egg

2 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the icing:

1½ cups powdered sugar

1 stick butter

¾ ounce cannabis glycerin tincture*

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Sift or mix together dry ingredients in a bowl. Cream the coconut oil and sugar together. Add the vanilla, milk and egg and mix well, but not too vigorously.

Fold into the dry ingredients until combined; again, don’t over-mix. Divide into two portions, press into discs and wrap well in plastic. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll one round of the dough into a thin layer but use light pressure. Stamp out cookies with a round cookie cutter and place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.

Once you have the shapes, pop them in the freezer while you work on the other disc. Now you can rotate the first sheet into the oven and bake for four minutes, then turn the pan onto another oven shelf, and add the second pan for four minutes. Remove the first pan and allow the cookies to cool on the pan while you bake the second pan for its remaining four minutes.

Remove cookie discs from the trays and allow to cool completely on a wire rack. Now you can whip up the icing. Cream together all of the icing ingredients with an electric mixer. You want them well combined but, don’t add too much air; it’s got to have a bit of density. Spoon into a piping bag or Ziploc bag and pop in the fridge for a few minutes.

Now, simply pipe your desired amount of icing onto every second cookie, and sandwich together. Using the cookie cutter means you won’t have any errant shapes that don’t match, and the effort will be worth it when you line up those uniform cookies. They also cook at the same time if they are the same size, so it’s not strictly vanity.

*Cannabis glycerin tincture. In an oven-safe container double-sealed with foil, decarboxylate 3.5 grams finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Put cannabis in a mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag, pour over two ounces of vegetable glycerin and seal tightly. Place in a water bath at just under boiling for one hour. Strain and keep contents in a sterilized container. Stores indefinitely in freezer.

