In the last 10 months, 48 newborns were brought from the hospital to the Mary’s Place shelter in North Seattle.

It’s none of my business, really. You don’t have to answer, but there are plenty of us who hope you do. So here goes.

Why — when your life is so tenuous, when you don’t have a crib, much less a place to put it, when you already have two small children under 5 and are living in a shelter — would you bring another baby into the world?

“I wasn’t homeless when I got pregnant,” said Jasmine Burks, 24, when I met her at the Mary’s Place Family Center the other day. “I planned this baby. I didn’t plan to be homeless.”

I asked Burks the question not just for myself, but for others who read my recent column on the kickoff of the No Child Sleeps Outside campaign, which benefits Mary’s Place.

Among the numbers cited by Mary’s Place Executive Director Marty Hartman about homelessness in the region was this one: In the last 10 months, 48 newborns were brought home from the hospital — to the shelter.

“What are they thinking?” one reader wrote. “Why are they so different? Is there some other important reason out there that we need to know so we can slow or stop the cycle of poverty?”

I shared all this with Hartman as we climbed the stairs of the Family Center, located in a former bank building off Aurora Avenue North in North Seattle.

“We get it all the time,” she said, even from the volunteers who work there.

“But to me, it’s more about finding out what somebody needs,” Hartman said. “The children are here by no fault of their own.”

I met Burks in a community room, where toddlers played behind a gate and reached up when I approached, wanting to be held. Behind various doors, women were learning how to breast-feed, taking parenting classes, working on computers or sitting with housing counselors.

Burks sat at a table, going through paperwork. She has two children — 4 and 1 — and is due to have her third in a matter of days. The family lives at the shelter and her husband wakes up early to take the bus to his job at a KFC in Puyallup.

A year ago, everything was fine. The family was living in a two-bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio, where she was a housekeeper and he a maintenance man at the Hilton Garden Inn. Their apartment became infested with mice, she said, and they couldn’t afford traps. In the meantime, both had their hours cut.

A friend of the family told them Seattle was “nice” and that the schools were good.

“I thought, if we’re gonna move, let’s move to a better place,” she said. “I feel like there’s way more opportunity here than where I came from.”

Indeed, in a matter of weeks, they have secured an apartment with the help of Catholic Community Services.

She understood my question about her choices, never got defensive or insulted.

“I’m a family-oriented person,” she said. “I love kids and I’m good with them. I’m also a Christian who believes that God can fix anything.”

Hartman — another baby in her arms — looked at me. What was there to say? Who was I to argue?

Hartman believes in meeting clients where they are, even when it’s a place we can’t even imagine: pregnant with other kids, fleeing an abusive spouse, refugee, former drug addict.

“We’re going to empower them to take care of their child.”

Nurse Kelly Brewer counsels mothers about not only taking care of their babies but themselves — including making birth control as important as food and shelter.

“Getting birth control is not always a priority for our families,” Brewer said. “And they know that it should be.”

She told me about a homeless mother who delivered twins by C-section.

“I remember thinking, ‘No doctor would discharge a homeless woman who just had a C-section with twins,’ ” Brewer said. “But sure enough, he did.” She and the kids landed at Mary’s Place.

When Brewer had her own child, she said, she was terrified — “and I had a partner and friends and this wonderful village of people around me.”

That’s why she thinks the homeless mothers at Mary’s Place “are some of the greatest women on the planet.”

“They are so brave. They say, ‘OK, well, here’s where I’m going and I’m going to do the best I can because that’s all I can do.’ ”

Brewer understands some people’s frustration with the homeless women — and men — bringing babies into so much instability, so much unknown.

“Everyone recognizes that this was not the best idea,” Brewer said. “But here we are, so let’s move forward. There’s not much of a point if they’re pregnant right now.

“It doesn’t matter how she got here,” she continued. “The only thing that matters is how are we going to move her forward. How to get housing, what’s your résumé like, and really doing all the wonderful things that Mary’s Place does.”

And let’s not forget, Hartman said: Jesus Christ was homeless, too. Born in a manger.

“And look how well he turned out.”