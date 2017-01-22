Readers rave about acknowledging traffic flaggers, Seattle Seahawks season, 911 caller at fire; rant about stolen garden art, too many charity requests, hit and run, drivers dropping passengers in the street.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to all who wave or nod to traffic flaggers while driving through a work area. It’s dangerous out here, and we appreciate knowing you’ve seen us and are paying attention to our instructions. All we want to do is move traffic efficiently, keep the site safe and go home after a day’s work. Major rant to those who are too occupied with their phones or whatever to pay attention to us, or who presume we’re an inconvenience to be ignored. One of us died last year in an accident caused by that kind of thinking.

RAVE To the Seattle Seahawks for putting together a winning season despite all the injuries, setbacks and disappointments. You put thrills, passion and spice in our lives.

RANT To whoever stole the large orange piece of art glass from my yard display. So many people enjoy my glass-art garden, and this retiree spent a whole day installing that piece, besides paying for it. May karma find you.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the person who saw a fire at my townhouse complex and stopped their car to call 911. Also to the fire department for their quick response to the call. Rant to the shocking number of drivers who don’t immediately pull over when fire trucks are coming down the street with sirens and lights. You make their job harder and more dangerous by not pulling over or stopping. Someday it might be you who has the emergency and you’ll want help as fast as possible, so help them do their jobs and get there quickly.

RANT In October we decided how much we could spend on charities and which to contribute to. From then through December, I saved our donation-request mail and there were 98 of them, most including address labels we don’t need, calendars, etc. What a waste of their money.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to whoever hit our parked car at the surgery center and didn’t leave a note. You added insult to injury on a difficult day and left us with a $2,200 repair bill. May your irresponsibility and disregard for common decency be repaid with bad karma! Rave to the responsiveness of the parking staff who helped by looking at video from the parking-lot camera.

RANT To rideshare and taxi drivers who don’t pull over to the curb when picking up and discharging passengers. Often I see these drivers just stop in the middle of the street, oblivious to traffic being stopped behind them. Passengers, insist your drivers pull over and call them out when they don’t, along with a smaller or zero tip.