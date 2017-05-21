Readers rave about bus hero, U2 ticket upgrade, wonderful neighbor; rant about drivers endangering pedestrians, kids misbehaving at restaurants, pickpockets, cellphone-using dog-walkers.

RAVE To the hero who defended a woman on the bus with a young child, who was quietly minding her own business, when a man got on the bus and started yelling that he wanted to hug her child. She said no; he continued to yell. Another man spoke up, telling the harasser to move, be quiet and leave the woman alone. The loudmouth threatened the man, calling him horrible names. Finally, the driver said the police had been called and would meet us at the next stop, so the loudmouth got off the bus.

RANT To drivers who go around my car when I’m stopped at an intersection to allow a pedestrian to cross. It doesn’t save you much time, and it endangers others. Slow down, take a breath, and enjoy the beautiful sunshine we’ve been having!

RAVE To the ushers at Century Link during the U2 concert when I was distraught to discover my seats had a nearly completely obstructed view, not at all indicated during ticket purchase. I respectfully stood my ground when they asked me to return to my seat several times, but just when I thought I was going to be ejected from the stadium, they handed me two tickets and led us to some of the best seats in the house! They made our night, turning what could have been a bad memory into the best time.

RANT To parents who take their kids to restaurants and don’t control them. Here are the rules: Don’t sit or stand on the tables. Don’t yell, scream or cry. Don’t spit food on the table. Yes, this means you.

RAVE To our fabulous West Seattle neighbor who’s always quick with a smile and greeting, and always generous to lend a ladder or tool. His yard is beautiful year-round, sharing great joy with blooming plants and fun, colorful yard decorations. We’re incredibly fortunate and grateful to have him as our neighbor!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the team of pickpockets at the grocery store who stole my wallet from my purse while it was on my shoulder, then charged $7,000 on my credit cards at another store within minutes. Rave to the store where it happened for delivering my groceries to my door, along with a large bouquet of flowers, and offering to comp the groceries (I declined but it could have been huge for many). I won’t forget their kindness.

RANT To people walking their dogs while talking on their cellphones. Do you think they don’t know you’re ignoring them? Pay attention to your dogs! They love you and crave your undivided attention. I see this every day and it makes me sad.