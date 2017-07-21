Spicy and satisfying, this dish is a great way to clear out the pantry.

When you’re starving, it can feel like such a chore to cook for yourself, but waiting for the delivery or driving to the shop can take just as long as just whipping up a pantry cleaner. Trips to the Asian market leave me with bits and bobs of bulk purchases like noodles, sauces and spices. Even when the only green in sight is a wilted scallion, this dish shines.

Japan-, Korea- and Chinatowns in any city are going to have versions of cold noodles with iterations of the same theme: complex and refreshing. Cannabis-dosed sesame oil is worth keeping around for these meals, whether hot and soupy or chilled and full of chilis.

Cannabis Kimchi Cold Noodles

Makes two servings; 7mg THC per serving

2 bricks instant wheat ramen noodles

4 cups boiling water

½ cup kimchi, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon cannabis infused sesame oil*

For the garnish:

Scallions

2 eggs sunny-side up

Sesame seeds

Fried onions

Shredded chilis

Put one noodle block into a bowl. Pour over boiling water and allow to sit for four minutes. You can cook these without a pan or a pot if you have a hot water kettle. If not, just make it in a regular pot on the stovetop.

Strain in a colander and rinse with cold water. Allow the noodles to drain for a minute while you whip up the sauce.

Stir together the oil, kimchi and vinegar in one of the bowls. Split between the second bowl, top each with noodles and toss. Add garnishes and dig in.

*Cannabis-infused sesame oil: Decarboxylate 7g of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put in lidded mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag with cannabis and four ounces of coconut oil. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least one hour. Strain and add one ounce of infused oil to two ounces of sesame oil. Stores in fridge for four weeks.

This recipe is courtesy of The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle/entertainment site with a side of cannabis. The Seattle Times is running occasional light lifestyle items from this site. For related recipes, news, features and pop culture, visit The Fresh Toast.