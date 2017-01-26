Tell us your funny or romantic stories by Feb 7.

Everyone loves a good marriage proposal story, and with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we want to hear the very best (or worst) proposal stories out there. Was your proposal so over-the-top romantic or extravagant that it could be straight out of a movie? Maybe it was sweet, simple and fairytale-esque. Or maybe everything went wrong but in the end love won.

If your proposal story is worth swooning, laughing or fawning over we would love to hear it. Send your stories of 250 words or less to Kennedy Wirth at KWirth@seattletimes.com by Feb. 7 for a chance for your big moment to be featured online or in print.

Please include your name, city and a daytime phone number.