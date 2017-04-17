Dad does yardwork and housework, ferries the four kids — and still makes his spouse laugh, so what is bothering her?

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

DEAR CAROLYN: My husband hasn’t worked for more than 10 years. He left his last job without informing me to be an entrepreneur. That never panned out and he hasn’t attempted to return to the workforce.

I, however, finished a degree, have maintained upward mobility, and now have full- and part-time jobs, both of which I enjoy. We are barely breaking even.

We have four children. He drives them to school, picks them up at various times/places, after sports, etc. He keeps the house relatively clean. He has dinner at least partially started most days (I enjoy cooking). He is wonderful with the kids, homework is done before I get home, he still makes me laugh. I still sometimes get a stomach flutter upon seeing him.

The problem is I never agreed to be the only financial provider. While I’m grateful for all the things he does that aren’t money-related — grass-cutting, car maintenance, toilet-fixing, bug-catching, chauffeuring — we could be doing so much better on two incomes.

I’ve tried broaching the subject of his returning to work and the response has changed over the years: no one to pick up kids, etc. He’s never angry, just seemingly wishing I’d get on board with his not being a financial provider. And my level of resentment is at an all-time high.

– Unequal Marriage

DEAR UNEQUAL MARRIAGE: It is really hard when people change the terms of an emotional partnership unilaterally.

But “things he does that aren’t money related” actually are. Anything you’d hire out if he were employed outside the home counts as money saved. Landscaping, home maintenance, plus the child care (huge expense) and driving and homework-wrangling and cleaning add up to significant cash.

Not that it changes your position dramatically, but his contribution deserves to be counted. It’s not a big fat 0.

And let’s consider an element you didn’t: Your kids’ happiness. Is your husband’s role in their lives good for them, on balance?

These are prompts, not certainties — but please use them as entry points into new ways of thinking about your household. Not because your husband’s contribution is better than full-time employment (every family is different), or that his methods were defensible (you deserved some say), but because your insistence on wanting something you don’t have is making you miserable.

Families can withstand tight budgets but they don’t survive resentment — not as their normal.

You have two choices. You can ditch your “tried broaching the subject” tactic and communicate better with your husband: “Maybe this is right for our family, but it really bothers me that I was never part of the decision-making process.” Don’t rule out marriage counseling. (I know, $ — but divorce is $$$$$$$.)

Or, you can challenge your own thinking. You enjoy your jobs, he enjoys his. You do yours free of carpools, homework, housekeeping. Do you hold stay-at-home moms in the same dim regard as you hold your husband?

Again — maybe your marriage is “unequal,” or maybe a closer look will reveal its essential fairness. Regardless, your resentment can’t be allowed to stand, and it stems directly from your choice to maintain your expectation that he work for pay. Instead of waiting for him to meet it, consider expecting — and tweaking as needed — exactly what you have.