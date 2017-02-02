Read picks from members of The Seattle Times, then share yours.

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day, a meteorologically questionable American tradition of looking to rodents for answers about the advent of spring.

Its roots are somewhat obscure, but it is generally believed to have originated from German lore which held that if it is cloudy when a groundhog emerges from its burrow on Feb. 2, then leaves will bud prior to March 21. If it’s sunny, and the ground squirrel “sees” its shadow, though, winter weather will allegedly prevail for at least six more weeks. Brrrr!

Though Phil is often wrong, one thing Phil got right was inspiring the movie “Groundhog Day,” which was recently called “the greatest movie ever made.” (You can catch the film starting at 2 p.m. Thursday in a marathon on AMC.)

In the 1993 film, Bill Murray plays a weatherman who is sent to cover Groundhog Day live and gets stuck in a time loop, forced to to keep living this one day over and over until he finally gets it right. Though it was actually kind of a nightmare for Murray’s character — I mean, talk about being stuck in a rut — it got us thinking about the days we enjoyed so much we’d want to do them over.

In that spirit, we asked a few good-natured staffers to share their tales with us. When you’re done reading their stories, share yours in the comments section.

A priceless photo in Paris

Years ago, my mother, son and I went to Paris for a week. Without her knowing, and far in advance, I made reservations for us to have lunch at Le Jules Verne restaurant, located in the heart of The Eiffel Tower. (And I brought a credit-card with a $15,000 limit to cover whatever it cost. No way was she paying.)

I remember stopping at the base of the tower, under the awning that marked the entrance to the restaurant, and my mother looking me with confusion. In the elevator on the way up, I snapped what would turn out to be one of my favorite photos of my mother smiling like an excited child. We entered the plush and subdued dining room, were seated by the window, and were served flutes of pink champagne. Dishes arrived, one after another, courtesy of Alain Reix, then the “chef directeur” who I met the year before when he visited Seattle (I took him to the Space Needle).

We ate and drank and took it all in, not believing our good fortune, and then Reix treated us to an after-dinner drink in the bar where my son and I listened as my mother and the chef chatted away in French.

It was something special I could do for my mother, who had done so much for me and who passed away unexpectedly four years later. I would do it over and over again.

— Nicole Brodeur, columnist

Family days

The days I’d relive again are all about family. My kids are grown now. My wife and I remember fishing by moonlight with them on hot summer nights off the dock at Pearrygin Lake by Winthrop. The family snorkeling in Hawaii. Playing board games at home during holidays. Going to get our new puppy dog and watching Jake grow into one of the best dogs ever. Those days now are just in our memories.

— Erik Lacitis, reporter

A birthday to remember

It was June 15, 2015, and I fell about 10,000 feet out of a plane. The jump followed a series of long days waiting tables at a Minneapolis pasta bar, after which I would spend hours blasting newspapers across the country with my reporting clips. It was my birthday. I was 22. And for once since graduating college just a month before, I had the day off.

The celebration continued with cheap beer and karaoke. My friends and I were known those days for shutting down a neighborhood dive bar almost every night. There, I checked my email for the first time since taking the freefalling plunge, finding: “This letter confirms your acceptance of our offer for employment with The Seattle Times.” The rest is blurry after that.

— Jessica Lee, reporter

Baseball in Paris

I was in Paris in the fall of 2004, on a college study abroad program, when the Red Sox won their first World Series in 86 years. I watched all their playoff games at a little underground bar called La Pomme d’Eve, the only place I could find that showed the games. The one other consistent watcher was the coach of the French national baseball team. France, apparently, has a national baseball team.

I remember the day they finally won – Oct. 27, 2004, Keith Foulke tossing the final groundout to Doug Mientkiewicz. The game ended at like 4 a.m. local time. I’d been drinking Kronenbourgs. I was kinda drunk. I went outside and called my dad back in Vermont. When it came to the Red Sox’s travails, he’d always been fond of quoting former baseball commissioner Bart Giamatti: “It breaks your heart. It is designed to break your heart.” But not this time. I fell asleep on the late night bus (the Noctambus) on the way home, riding it to the end of the line until the driver woke me up. Then I rode it all the way back. It was all terrific.

—David Gutman, reporter

‘You never forget your first castle’

Most of the days I’d like to linger in and live again involve travel and the outdoors, though I’d also love to return to quiet days at home with my babies, who are now in their 20s and 30s.

Riding bikes down a dirt road in Stehekin with my son Ben when he was about 10, next to a rushing river beneath the towering North Cascades, with butterflies all around us; camping trips with family and friends when my kids were young; walking at Mount Rainier when the wildflowers are blooming and the air is so amazingly clear and fresh, all days worth doing again.

Many of the days in Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales with my sister Monica, a lifelong dream for both of us, are especially precious memories, since she died six years ago. I’d like to relive our first day in Ireland, visiting castle ruins that were used in some scenes in “Braveheart.” It was my first trip to Europe and the first time I’d visited a castle, so thrilling; we both agreed “you never forget your first castle.” A day at the Museum of Scotland, walking by the pub where J.K. Rowling wrote “Harry Potter,” then along the Royal Mile to Edinburgh Castle, was another worth living again and again. Two of our grandparents were from Scotland and one from Ireland, so it was a going home trip of sorts for us. Monica and I shared so many interests, including our favorite author, historical novelist Sharon Kay Penman, providing extra delights to us visiting sites in England and Wales featured in her books. Wonderful times.

— Madeline McKenzie, lead news assistant

A road trip to the future

The day I left the East Coast, on a September afternoon 13-and-a-half years ago, I was by myself. No one waved in my rearview mirror. No one even said goodbye. I’d hauled a few remaining pieces of useable furniture to the edge of my country road, cleaned out the bathroom and handed my rental-apartment keys to the landlord, who looked at me quizzically. I knew not a soul in Seattle and didn’t have much of a plan for what I’d do once I got here. The idea was merely, somehow, to finish a book that had been dogging me for years. So of course I was terrified. But I was also free – free of ghosts, and doubters, and all the baggage of the past. It was just me, alone in my car with all my worldly possessions piled in the backseat and unknown possibilities opening ahead. Road trips are like that – you plunge forward and the past quite literally falls away. I laughed like a madwoman all the way to Pennsylvania.

— Claudia Rowe, reporter

Your turn. Tell us about a day you’d like to relive in the comments section. We may compile your responses for a future story.