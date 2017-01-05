The two new flavors are S'mores and Toffee-tastic.
It’s Girl Scout cookie time again.
On the 100th year anniversary of the Girl Scouts of America’s most well-known fundraiser, the organization is introducing two new sweet confections.
S’mores are crunchy graham cracker sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling and Toffee-tastic are gluten-free rich, buttery cookies packed with golden toffee bits.
The new offerings join the older classics: oatmeal and peanut butter Do-si-dos, crisp caramel, chocolate and coconut Samoas, lemony Savannah Smiles, peanut butter and chocolate Tagalongs, crisp, chocolaty Thin Mints and shortbread Trefoils.
