The two new flavors are S'mores and Toffee-tastic.

It’s Girl Scout cookie time again.

On the 100th year anniversary of the Girl Scouts of America’s most well-known fundraiser, the organization is introducing two new sweet confections.

S’mores are crunchy graham cracker sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling and Toffee-tastic are gluten-free rich, buttery cookies packed with golden toffee bits.

The new offerings join the older classics: oatmeal and peanut butter Do-si-dos, crisp caramel, chocolate and coconut Samoas, lemony Savannah Smiles, peanut butter and chocolate Tagalongs, crisp, chocolaty Thin Mints and shortbread Trefoils.

The sale of cookies by Girl Scouts had humble beginnings, according to the Kokomo Perspective , and was born as a way for troops to finance activities. The first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts occurred in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Okla., baked cookies and sold them in its high school cafeteria as a service project. As the Girl Scout Cookie Program developed and evolved, it became a vehicle for teaching five essential skills — goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.