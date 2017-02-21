GardenLocal News Primping for flower and garden show Originally published February 21, 2017 at 6:34 pmUpdated February 21, 2017 at 8:00 pm The Northwest Flower & Garden Show runs Feb. 22-26 at the Washington State Convention Center. Share story By Erika SchultzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories A magical, maintenance-free garden? It exists in Connie Rodriguez’s back yard February 19, 2017 This Mount Baker garden isn’t polished or perfect — but it’s clean-lined and simple February 16, 2017 A look at Dale and Leslie Chihuly’s minimalist garden February 15, 2017 Tu Bishvat: It’s a ‘Seattle kind of holiday’ for eating fruit and planting trees February 10, 2017 Erika Schultz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryA magical, maintenance-free garden? It exists in Connie Rodriguez’s back yard
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.