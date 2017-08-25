Talk about uncomplicated: You can use nearly any beans and any broth, and the bread fries well in almost any fat.

There is a lot of folklore behind the genesis of fry bread and how it came to be not only a tasty and mostly modern staple food of indigenous Americans, but also a symbol of the realities of colonialism and its effects on these communities. There are lots of recipes and lots of reading with each one, and the way you prepare it leads you to try everyone’s variations until you find one that you personally love.

One of the best parts about making fry bread and beans — other than the quick and filling meal for one — is reading up on the backstory and traditions as you try out new variations. You can use nearly any beans and any broth, and the bread fries well in almost any fat. For this modern version, I’ve included cannabis-infused olive oil.

Fry Bread and cannabeans

Serves two; 14 mg THC per serving estimated

For bread:

1 cup flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon milk

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ cup water

Shortening for frying

For beans:

1 can rinsed kidney beans or dried beans soaked overnight

1 shallot

3 cloves garlic

3 cups vegetable broth or 2 cups water and 1 cube of vegetable seasoning

1 tablespoons cannabis infused olive oil*

1 bay leaf

Sprig of rosemary

1 dried chili

Salt and pepper to taste

Scallion for garnish

Crush the shallot and garlic and heat up in a saucepan with the herbs and broth. Once you have a boil going, add the beans and allow to simmer while you prepare the breads.

Preheat shortening in a heavy-bottom pan while you prepare the bread dough. In a bowl, mix together dry ingredients with a fork. Slowly add wet ingredients and fold in with a spatula until a sticky dough forms.

Flip onto a floured surface and knead for 2–3 minutes until stickiness goes away and you have a bit of elasticity. Divide dough into four balls and stretch out until they are thin and have a small tear in the center, which will pretty much happen naturally.

Fry the breads for 2–3 minutes per side. They will puff up beautifully and have tons of nooks and crannies to grab all the beans. Allow to drain on paper towels briefly. Remove beans from heat, stir in cannabis infused oil.

Divide into two bowls and cover with finely chopped scallions. Serve with two breads each.

* Cannabis-infused olive oil: Decarboxylate 3.5 g of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put in lidded mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag with cannabis and four ounces of olive oil. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least one hour. Strain and use in recipes.

