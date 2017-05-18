he Cascade Bicycle Club is hosting 105 Celebration stations along major routes around the region to provide encouragement, information and support to bicycling commuters.

Friday, May 19, is Bike Everywhere Day (aka Bike to Work Day, nationally) when everyone is encouraged to commute by bicycle. The Cascade Bicycle Club is hosting 105 Celebration Stations along major routes around the region to provide encouragement, information and support to bicycling commuters, especially new riders. Celebration stations will also have snacks and freebies. You can find a station and check its hours at https://cascade.org/celebration-stations.

On Friday, commute groups will leave the following locations to join the Bike Everywhere Rally:

7:30 a.m. Fremont, at Florentia Street and Fourth Avenue North

7:30 a.m. Columbia City, 3709 S. Ferdinand St.

7:30 a.m. from beneath the West Seattle Bridge

7:45 a.m. Capitol Hill, at Denny Way and Broadway

The rally, featuring local leaders, starts at 8:15 a.m. on the patio at Seattle City Hall, 601 Fifth Ave., Seattle. For more information, see cascade.org/bikeeverywhereday.

The Seattle Public Library joins in the festivities with Books On Bikes stations from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday outside University Branch Library, 5009 Roosevelt Way N.E.; and Beacon Hill Light Rail Station, Beacon Avenue South and South McClellan Street. Drop by to get a library card, find out about library programs and learn how to access e-books and music; www.spl.org.

Seattle Parks is promoting local bike trails on Bike Everywhere Day and anytime. Find out more at parkways.seattle.gov/2017/04/26/spin-wheels-bike-everywhere-day.

The city of Kenmore hosts a free Bike Everywhere Day celebration for all ages with live music, snacks, bike maintenance station, bike decorating station, giveaways, and safety resources from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at 192 Brewing Company, along the Burke-Gilman Trail at 7234 N.E 175th St., Kenmore; www.kenmorewa.gov/BikeEverywhere2017.