Fremont Oktoberfest

Fremont, the self-proclaimed “Center of the Universe,” hosts several popular annual festivals, including Fremont Oktoberfest, Sept. 23-25.

Like the original German Oktoberfest, beer is the star at Fremont Oktoberfest. Over 80 craft beers, including German beers, ciders and wine will be pouring the tasting garden and the Buxom Beer Garden. The weekend also includes music, German pretzels, bratwurst and other fair food. From Sept. 23-24, the event is only for ages 21 and older. All ages are welcome Sept. 25, the day of the annual Texas Chainsaw Pumpkin Carving on the main stage. Other special events include the Miss Buxom contest Friday, Sept. 23; contestants are judged on Oktoberfest trivia questions, yodeling skill and costume. Traditional German attire encouraged. Dogtoberfest, on Sept. 25, is the only day dogs are allowed at the festival.

Admission fees vary, starting at $20/day without tasting tokens, up to $50/day Brew Crew tickets. Fremont Oktoberfest is from 5 p.m. to midnight Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to midnight Sept. 24 and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, between Phinney Avenue North and First Avenue Northwest and North 35th Street and North Canal Street, Seattle (fremontoktoberfest.com).

Public art

The Fremont neighborhood is home to several of Seattle’s favorite art installations. “Waiting for the Interurban” is of five people and a dog with a human face under a shelter. It commemorates the light rail Interurban line that used to connect downtown Seattle with neighborhoods. A landmark since 1979, the “Interurban” is regularly decorated with costumes, displays and “art attacks” celebrating weddings, birthdays, I-love-you’s, other good times and popular causes; the only rules are no commercial messages, and you have to clean up your display within a week (fremont.com/about/interurban-html).

The Fremont Troll sculpture, inspired by the story of the Billy Goats Gruff and Scandinavian folk tales, is under the Aurora Bridge. It has been a favorite among residents and tourists for 26 years. It even has its own Facebook page: facebook.com/FremontTroll.

“Late for the Interurban” is a tribute to J.P. Patches and Gertrude, local stars of children’s television from 1958-81. The life-size statue, funded by local fans and completed in 2008, is a slapstick scene of J.P. (the late Chris Wedes) and his sidekick Gertrude (Bob Newman) rushing in different directions, arms locked, hair flying. It’s at North 34th Street and Fremont Avenue North.

Fremont Canal Park/Fremont Peak Park

Fremont Canal Park is a quiet space along the north side of the Lake Washington Ship Canal, adjacent to the Burke-Gilman Trail. It has a pedestrian trail, benches and a disabled-accessible viewing platform and shelter at the water’s edge; Phinney Avenue North to Third Avenue Northwest (seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/fremont-canal-park).

Fremont Peak Park, a new half-acre pocket park on a west-facing bluff in upper Fremont, offers unobstructed, panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. The park features a sculpture that marks the solstices and equinoxes, especially handy for this week’s autumn equinox (on Sept. 22), when hours of daylight and night are nearly the same length; 4357 Palatine Ave. N., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/fremont-peak-park).

Fremont Sunday Market

Stroll through this weekly market, and you’ll find antiques and collectibles, clothing and food and drink from a variety of local vendors and food trucks. The market is free, pet-friendly, bike-accessible (the Burke-Gilman Trail is nearby) and happens year-round, rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday, North 34th Street and Evanston Avenue North (fremontmarket.com).

Vintage vinyl

Looking for some vintage vinyl? Jive Time Records in lower Fremont and Daybreak Records, which recently opened in upper Fremont, each offer selections of R&B, punk, classic rock ‘n’ roll, hip-hop, reggae and metal albums. Jive Time Records, 3506 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle (jivetimerecords.com), Daybreak Records, 4308 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle (206-268-0702).

For more vintage shopping, check out Fremont Antique Mall, 3419 Fremont Place N., Seattle (206-548-9140 or fremontvintagemall.com).