Give something that will have a lingering impact -- chocolate and flowers aren't on the list.

Aren’t flowers and chocolate, and their fleeting messages of love, pretty last decade? Wouldn’t you prefer to give a gift that, presumably, like your love, lasts longer than a week?

Contemplate then the following suggestions:

1. A pass to an art museum, the aquarium or perennial favorite, the Pacific Science Center, where a two-person membership is just under $100 for a full year. What’s better for the heart and soul than exploration and fun?

2. Make a donation to the American Heart Association in honor of your loved one. Relationship experts say that giving to worthy people, causes and organizations, can boost your mood and lower your stress and maybe, if “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” is right, it can even make your heart grow a few sizes.

3. This may not seem very romantic but helping someone you care about get a handle on finances may, in fact, be a very loving thing. Mull over the idea of hooking your significant other up with a financial adviser.

4. Along the same lines, a subscription to a service that delivers fresh produce can help jump start someone who wants, or needs, to start eating healthier.

5. One final idea, and yes this is slightly self-serving, but how about a gift that helps educate and inform? That’s right! I’m talking about giving a subscription to a local paper, whether it’s The Seattle Times, The Kitsap Sun or The News Tribune.